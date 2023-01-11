A Cody woman was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with domestic battery after hitting her boyfriend in the face because she did not like the TV show he was watching.
At approximately 10:45 p.m. that night, Kimberly D. Pavao, 56, attempted to take the TV remote control away from her partner after disapproving of the show he was watching.
When he took the remote back from Pavao, she allegedly struck him, grabbed his glasses off of his face and threw them on the floor, the affidavit said.
Park County Sheriff’s Deputy Bronson Faughn who responded to the scene later wrote in the affidavit, “I asked if he had any injuries from the incident, and he showed me a small red area near his eye that had a small laceration.”
Upon arriving at the Cody home after there were reports of a domestic situation, deputies found Pavao lying on the floor near the couch, the affidavit said.
“I spoke with Pavao and asked her if she was injured,” Faughn wrote in the affidavit. “She responded by saying that she thought her arm was broken.”
“She informed me she could not get up, so I requested that an ambulance respond to our location,” the affidavit also said.
Pavao, who told the deputies that she had had a couple of drinks that night, said it was her boyfriend who pushed her, causing her to end up on the floor. But her boyfriend said she’d tripped over his dog.
It was Pavao’s boyfriend who had made the 911 call.
In speaking with the deputies, he told them, “he wanted to separate himself from Pavao because he didn’t know what she was going to do next” and that “he wanted her out of the house because he had guns all over the house and didn’t know what she would do,” the affidavit said.
Due to her falling on the floor, Pavao was taken to the emergency room, where she became more “agitated” and threatened to hit paramedics and doctors, according to the affidavit. It also said she allegedly pushed a paramedic’s shoulder and yelled at her while the paramedic attempted to treat her.
While in the emergency room, Pavao told the doctor who was trying to exam her, “I will kick your face in,” the affidavit said.
Upon refusing further medical treatment, Pavao was placed in handcuffs and transported to the Park County Detention Center.
After her arraignment in Park County Circuit Court on Dec. 23, Pavao was given a $3,000 personal recognizance bond, allowing her to sign the document and be released.
As part of her bond conditions, Pavao was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim in this case and to stay away from his residence.
And, in order to “retrieve her vehicle and personal property,” from her boyfriend’s residence, the judge ordered it would have to be done “after arranging a civil standby by law enforcement,” the bond document said.
Pavao now faces a jury trial, which has been scheduled for May.
