The driver and passenger of a car were killed east of Powell on Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash during snowy, slick conditions, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol news release.
The driver and passenger in the Toyota have been identified, but their names are being withheld until next of kin have been notified. They were wearing seatbelts and succumbed to their injuries at the crash scene.
The driver of the Chrysler has been identified as 31-year-old Powell resident Brittney N. Baldridge. The passenger has been identified as 32-year-old Lovell resident Elliott L. Wittick. The driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts and transported to Powell Valley Healthcare for injuries sustained in the crash.
At 7:36 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision.
A 2005 Toyota Corolla was headed east on US 14A when the driver lost control of the vehicle and entered the westbound lane colliding with a 2015 Chrysler 200. The roadways were slick with snowfall at the time of the crash.
The crash is still under investigation for potential contributing factors.
This is the 8th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2022 compared to 14 in 2021, 7 in 2020, and 18 in 2019 to date.
