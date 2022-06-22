Elise Lowe, a hospitalist at Cody Regional Health, stuck a rescue dummy halfway into the water of the Shoshone River after she uttered, “Let me go put the other victim in the water.”
Lowe placed three other victims, who were played by living volunteers, along the bank of the Shoshone River as well.
These victims were part of a multi-agency training exercise completed on the Paul Stock Nature Trail on Thursday, June 16. Lowe orchestrated the exercise to give agencies practice at responding to calls.
CRH and its wilderness team, Park County Search and Rescue team, Emergency Medical Services and members of the Park County Sheriff’s Office participated in the event. They worked together to assess and provide medical attention to the victims.
“Elise is doing a lot of interagency stuff, which is cool to see,” said Bill Brown, coordinator of SAR.
The teams had one victim whose foot was stuck in the mud in the river, one victim who was having trouble breathing and another victim who was unstable. Teams had to locate the fourth victim who was hidden on the other side of the river.
The exercise started with a call from Lowe who radioed in that “one guy is stuck in the highland.” With this call, the water rescue team, medical personnel, rope team and SAR members got to work.
The teams communicated and reported on the victims’ conditions via radio channels.
It was amidst the screech of that radio chatter and the muffled roar of the river that medical and SAR teams responded to victims, checking their vitals and figuring out how to get them to safety.
Two teams had to cross the Shoshone River to reach victims.
The current was swift, pulling the SAR boats farther upstream than they intended.
But, the rescue teams made it to the other side, hoisting their boats onto the riverbank. They freed the victim from the mud and located the second victim.
The team loaded the victims onto separate SAR boats and carried them downstream to meet the ambulance.
The two remaining victims were placed onto stretchers and the rope team hauled them up the steep embankment as loose gravel and rocks tumbled down the incline like marbles.
During the last phase of the exercise, victims were transported to CRH.
As the teams loaded up their gear, packed their vehicles and peeled off their suits, the day’s labor presented itself in their sweat-stained clothes and damp faces.
Yet, the participants’ overall sentiment was that the exercise went well, even as Brown explained that most cases SAR handles are not as difficult in real-life.
“It was harder than it usually is in reality,” he said. “But we needed it.”
