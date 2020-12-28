Outgoing commissioner Jake Fulkerson gave four years to Park County government and another eight to the Cody School District board. Now, he’s moving onto a new chapter in his life after spending 20 years in the county raising a family.
“It’s bittersweet,” he said.
Some elected officials might be bitter after losing a reelection race, but Fulkerson, 61, said he’s taking the next move in stride. A retired grandfather, he now has more time to devote to what matters most in life – family.
“God has a plan. I’m really excited, I picked up four years,” he said.
It was an eventful four years for Fulkerson as commissioner. He described the experience as “very fulfilling.” After selling his appraisal business about two years ago, the commissioner’s duties became his full-time job for the last half of the term.
In his first year, he was appointed chairman of a Wyoming County Commissioner Association committee and served on the WCCA executive board for four years.
“I really enjoyed working at the state,” he said.
But local level dealings were just as important for him. He said issuing a simple “hello”’ or “how are you doing?” was one of his favorite parts of the job, frequently stopping by the courthouse’s departments to interact with employees.
One of his proudest accomplishments came from the hiring choices the commissioners made during his term, including the addition of Park County Planning and Zoning director Joy Hill.
In 2019, Fulkerson served as chairman of the board.
“I really enjoyed working with my fellow commissioners,” he said. “We didn’t always vote the same, sometimes we couldn’t even get a second on a motion. But that’s good, that’s how it’s supposed to be.”
Commissioner Joe Tilden commended Fulkerson for his work during the Dec. 15 meeting.
“Being a commissioner the last four years has not been fun, especially these last two years,” Tilden said.
Fulkerson prides himself as being a financial conservative and said on numerous occasions during his tenure he would balance the budget no matter what it took.
In 2019, he helped the county maneuver through a $1.9 million deficit to an improved 2020 spreadsheet.
His last year as commissioner may have been his toughest, wading through the COVID-19 crisis and local health orders. During his last 30 days, a face mask ordinance was established in the county.
“There were a lot of people who reached out to us that were clearly against it,” Fulkerson said, but added he also received about 20 emails supporting the mandate. “That felt good because I’m 100% behind the mask mandate.
“If 10% more of the people wear a mask because of that mandate, then it’s worth it.”
Fulkerson said he doesn’t regret a single vote from his term and believes he was beaten by a worthy opponent rather than losing the election. Scott Mangold will replace him on the commissioners’ board.
“I think it was more with what they (voters) did like with my opponent than they didn’t like with me,” Fulkerson said. “If the City of Powell got behind my opponent and voted for him, then good for them. The voters spoke.”
One of his biggest disappointments came from the voters’ rejection of the fifth penny tax on last November’s ballot.
“I think the commissioners are going to have some tough choices moving forward,” he said. “It’s really clear to me our greatest asset is the employees. I really push my fellow commissioners to not take it out on them.”
It was fitting his last act as a commissioner went towards helping the county’s employees. Fulkerson’s “aye” made up the majority side of a 3-2 approval to give the employees all of Christmas Eve off, a boost from the standard half-day off typically initiated that day. He said many employees showed him appreciation for the move.
“If you can do something small for the employees that doesn’t cost a ton of money, it feels really good,” he said.
Fulkerson had always planned to make the upcoming term his last, but now will move up his 2024 plans to the present. He and his wife Marisa recently sold their Cody home and bought a home in the Flathead Valley outside Kalispell, Mont.
Some of his biggest decisions will now involve plans with the family, such as whether he will teach his 3-year-old granddaughter to ski this winter.
And as far as local government, Fulkerson said he’s hanging it up for good. But that doesn’t mean he won’t miss his time as a commissioner and public servant.
“It was harder saying goodbye to my commissioners and the department heads … than I thought it was going to be,” he said. “We developed a good working relationship.”
(1) comment
Great for Cody
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.