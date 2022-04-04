Firefighters from Wapiti and Cody put out a chimney fire March 29 at a North Fork house.
The fire only ended up damaging the chimney and wooden enclosure on the outside of the house, as well as one small part of the wall inside where fire escaped.
Park County Fire District No. 2 administrator Jerry Parker said the house occupants and neighbors had worked to try and keep the fire at bay before firefighters arrived. There were no serious injuries.
Parker said firefighters determined the cause to be a possible chimney failure
They were very fortunate,” Parker said. “For the most part it just burned the enclosure of the chimney pipe.”
