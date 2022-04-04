Wapiti Fire

Smoke billows from a house in Wapiti on March 29 as Cody and Wapiti firefighters put out a chimney fire. The house escaped any major damage. (Photo by Don Getty)

Firefighters from Wapiti and Cody put out a chimney fire March 29 at a North Fork house.

The fire only ended up damaging the chimney and wooden enclosure on the outside of the house, as well as one small part of the wall inside where fire escaped.

Park County Fire District No. 2 administrator Jerry Parker said the house occupants and neighbors had worked to try and keep the fire at bay before firefighters arrived. There were no serious injuries.

Parker said firefighters determined the cause to be a possible chimney failure

They were very fortunate,” Parker said. “For the most part it just burned the enclosure of the chimney pipe.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.