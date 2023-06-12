Jace George may be only 6 years old, but dressed in a Cody CARES T-shirt that fell below his knees, a ball cap, sunglasses and an oversized pair of gardening gloves, he was ready to get to work.
“Five minutes ago, he was like, ‘When are we going to get started?’” said Megan George, Jace’s mother.
Megan and Jace along with Sadie George, 9, were tasked with cleaning out tree wells along Main Street as part of the second annual Cody CARES Day put on by the Cody Rotary Club, where volunteers are assigned to different areas of town to perform community service projects.
Some were sent to Dacken Park, Ted Ebert Park, Glendale Park and City Park, while a crew of Black Hills Energy employees worked on painting the mini-golf building and sprucing up ballfields.
The event was originally scheduled for June 2, but rainy weather postponed it until Friday, June 9.
It was the Georges’ first year participating in Cody CARES Day.
Megan said she originally saw the event on Facebook.
“I just thought it would be a good opportunity for my kids to help out the community and do a service,” she said. “It looked like fun, just helping out.”
Jace and Sadie were hard workers, holding open trash bags for Megan and other team members to deposit debris from the tree wells. Sadie even helped sweep up the area around the tree wells.
A Cody Rotary Club member for 29 years, Kay Drury was also sent to clean out tree wells.
“It’s fun to see all the children come out and learn about Rotary [Club],” she said.
Drury, who had participated in last year’s Cody CARES Day, said despite this year’s event having to be rescheduled, it looked as if more volunteers had shown up than were originally registered.
For Drury, the most enjoyable part about Cody CARES Day is seeing the volunteers come out.
“It’s just about getting out and seeing people,” she said. “And it’s good seeing people get outside.”
The Black Hills Energy crew put primer on the mini-golf building where the stain had started peeling, employee Cindy Perkins said.
“It’s always fun to come down and help make Cody look nice,” she said.
The crew had fun in the process, joking about each other’s painting skills.
Dane Ackley, whose clothes were spotted with dots of white paint, told the crew, “I attract paint.”
Perkins hesitated when working under Joe Burrell, who was perched on a ladder holding a can of white paint.
“I don’t need any paint in my hair, especially not white,” Perkins joked.
But the crew took their job seriously.
This was their second year participating in Cody CARES Day.
“We’re veterans,” said Ackley, noting the importance of participating. “For me, it’s about helping out the community.”
Burrell agreed.
“It’s about taking pride in the community and how it looks,” he said. “It’s about taking care of [the community].”
Other Cody CARES teams were tasked with picking up litter around the city, inspecting playground equipment, reporting dead trees and sprucing up ball fields with a little paint.
For more information on Cody CARES, visit its website at wycodycares.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.