More Park County residents are dying after contracting COVID.
The Wyoming Department of Health reported two men and one women in Park County died of the virus in either August or September – one had been previously reported at the county level.
Since the pandemic began, 41 county residents have died in relation to the virus. It was not reported whether or not any of the three who died had been vaccinated, but the CDC reports that nationwide unvaccinated people are 17 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID.
Locally, more people have been hospitalized for COVID in the last few weeks than at any point since the winter surge.
There are only two open ICU beds in Park County hospitals as of Tuesday according to data reported to the state, and 17 COVID patients are currently hospitalized in county hospitals.
At Cody Regional Health, 10 COVID patients are hospitalized and, as of Tuesday morning, four of six ICU beds were filled. There were 156 active cases in Park County as of Tuesday.
I would appreciate more transparency here, tell us who died, and if they were unvaccinated or vaccinated and their ages, please
