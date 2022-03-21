A light pole on Big Horn Avenue was damaged earlier this month due to the actions of a possibly impaired driver who is now facing a felony.
Daniel Callas, 35, is accused of driving with more than three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system, registering a blood alcohol concentration of 0.27%.
Cody Police Officer Mark Martinez first made contact with Callas around 10:15 p.m. March 8 when the defendant failed to yield to the officer as he turned onto 16th Street. Callas twice drifted into the center line, causing Martinez to activate his emergency lights.
Callas then sped up in his 2017 Ford Fusion to a speed of 49 mph on Big Horn. He drove over a sidewalk on the south side of the street and then struck the light pole on the 2200 block of Big Horn, near Bear Co Tire.
After hitting the light pole and having his airbags deploy, Callas continued driving for 235 feet before stopping in the middle of Big Horn.
“When the vehicle struck the light pole, the right side of the vehicle sustained heavy damage which caused the vehicle to skid to a stop,” Martinez wrote in the affidavit.
As Martinez approached Callas’ door, the defendant attempted to start the vehicle. When Martinez opened the driver’s door, Callas tried to close it.
“The driver appeared to be in a stupor,” Martinez wrote.
Callas continued to try to start the vehicle but then complied when ordered out of his vehicle.
Phillip Bowman, public works director for the City of Cody, told police most times when a light pole is struck by a car the damage requires that it be replaced. He said replacing a street light usually costs $2,000 or more.
Callas told Martinez he had consumed a large quantity of vodka at home and had been driving to the Maverik gas station when the officer stopped him.
According to Martinez, Callas has an extensive criminal history in Wyoming and had an active warrant out for his arrest in Ohio for possession of heroin/fentanyl at the time of this most recent arrest.
He is now facing charges for property destruction valued $1,000 or more, driving under the influence of alcohol, interference with a peace officer and fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, charges carrying up to 11 1/2 years in prison and $12,250 in fines. Callas is currently in custody with a $25,000 cash only bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.