The Cody Lions Club is turning 100, and the City of Cody is joining in to help the club celebrate 5:30 p.m. Thursday at City Park.
There will be an ice cream social accompanied by the last Concert in the Park with performer Jonah Prill. There will also be a limited supply of 100th anniversary T-shirts available.
Before Prill performs, the Lions plan to go on stage and highlight their service to the community.
“I hope the people of Cody learn how big an impact the Lions Club has been to this community for 100 years,” member Chad Hopkin said. “We’ve been in the community trying to make it a great place to live.”
Throughout the celebration, the Lions will be assisting with the ice cream social and beer sales.
“The ice cream social is a well-attended event that the city sponsors, but this year the Lions Club wanted to come in and help,” Mayor Matt Hall said.
The Lions Club, whose mission is to address the needs of the blind, the seeing-impaired and those with other health-related conditions, got its start in 1922 when founder Melvin Jones signed the Cody charter.
Since its founding, the club has become ingrained in the community through its service projects.
The club has been involved in the schools by sponsoring the Coats for Kids program, purchasing scoreboards for the Cody High School football field, and buying band uniforms for CHS. It also bought a scoreboard for the baseball fields.
They have impacted West Park Hospital by providing diabetes screenings and purchasing a blood pressure testing device for the hospital.
For the community at large, the Lions have supplied eye glasses, and eye and diabetes treatment for needy Cody residents. They built the Bob Moore Memorial and purchased a bus to provide transportation for nursing home residents as well as disabled patients.
They have been constant in their support of the community by supporting the Peaks to Conga Bike race, participating in Cody’s cleanup day, sponsoring the Girl and Boy Scout programs, and building a braille trail on Beck Lake. And they remain faithful in hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt and Turkey Day.
Along with the celebration at City Park, the Cody Lions Club was issued a proclamation from Mayor Hall during the Aug. 16 city council meeting. It commended the club for its service to the town for the past 100 years.
“The City of Cody recognizes the valued contribution of the Cody Lions Club to our community,” the proclamation said. “The Cody Lions Club’s involvement in the community for the past 100 years has made the City of Cody a better place to live, work and play.”
“The proclamation was a little tip of the hat, a pat on the back, for the Lions Club’s service to the community,” Hall said.
The mayor hopes to see the community turn out to help the Lions Club celebrate its anniversary.
“I encourage people to come out and enjoy the evening, listen to music and eat some free ice cream,” Hall said.
With 100 years behind it, the Lions Club is already looking forward to the next 100 years.
“We’ve been a pillar in terms of what we’ve been able to do in the community,” Hopkin said. “But it’s time for the newer generation in Cody to join our organization and help us step up and continue to grow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.