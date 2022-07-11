In awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Alan Simpson last Thursday, President Joe Biden praised the integrity of his former U.S. Senate colleague from Cody.
“One of the most decent, stand-up, genuine guys I’ve ever served with – and I’ve served with a lot of Senators – is this guy Alan Simpson,” Biden said during the White House ceremony. “Alan’s the real deal.”
The Delaware Democrat and Wyoming Republican collaborated during Simpson’s Senate tenure, 1978-1996. The President commented on Simpson’s convictions and character.
“At his core, he’s always believed in the common good and what’s best for the nation,” Biden said. “We didn’t always agree on everything, but we agreed on a whole heck of a lot. He never allowed his party or his state or anything to get in the way of what he thought was right. He allowed his conscience to be his guide.”
Biden also praised Simpson’s efforts to bridge the partisan divide in search of solutions.
“He believed in forging real relationships, even with people on the other side of the aisle, proving we can do anything when we worked together as the United States of America,” Biden said. “It matters, it matters, it matters.
“We need more of your spirit back in the United States Senate on both sides of the aisle.”
On a lighter note during his introductory remarks, Biden referred to Simpson’s sense of humor.
“One of the great things about Alan is he never takes himself too seriously … nor takes me seriously,” the President remarked. The audience laughed. The two former colleagues also exchanged some inaudible banter during the ceremony.
In a citation read by a military aide before Simpson received the medal, the former Senator was commended for using his “wit and wisdom” to bring people together “despite increasing polarization,” for his resolve to make progress and find common ground.
Simpson was also commended for his advocacy on such issues as campaign finance reform and marriage equality. It concluded with, “Alan Simpson exemplifies our national ideas of civil discourse, responsible governance and public service.”
Wyoming’s U.S. Congressional delegation – Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, all Republicans – extended their congratulations.
“Throughout his life,” Barrasso wrote in a statement, “Al has boldly fought to uphold the values and ideals of our nation. Whether he was serving in the United States Army, the Wyoming House of Representatives or in the United States Senate, his commitment and contributions were evident. It’s fitting that Al receives the highest honor an American civilian can get for his service to our country.”
“Senator Al Simpson is the epitome of a public servant,” Lummis posted on her Facebook page. “He has been a tireless champion for Wyoming who has left an outsized imprint on the country and world over. Senator Simpson is most deserving of this extraordinary honor and I join people across the Cowboy State in celebrating his incredible contributions to our nation.”
Cheney echoed those sentiments, writing, “Senator Al Simpson is a principled leader and his service to Wyoming and our nation is unmatched. He is most deserving of this honor and I am honored to call him friend.”
Simpson is supporting Cheney in her campaign for reelection. Her main opponent in the Republican primary on Aug. 16 is Harriet Hageman, who’s been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
