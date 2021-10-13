The Cody Police Department is investigating a reported shoplifting at Walmart in Cody which occurred Saturday at approximately 9:30 p.m. According to a department news release, store security cameras captured an individual who is a person of interest, and the Cody Police Department believes this person may have information regarding the theft of a substantial amount of electronic merchandise.
Investigators are asking the community to help identify the male. If anyone recognizes the male or has any information regarding this case, contact the Cody Police Department at (307) 527-8700. Use the Anonymous Crime Tip Reporting at cityofcody-wy.gov/.../Contact-Us-Dropdown-42
