A longtime Northwest College professor was killed last week while walking along the sidewalk in Powell.
Dennis Brophy, 75, was struck and killed when Shay Dillon, 21, of Powell, ran into him while turning his Toyota Camry from Rimrock Tire onto Coulter Avenue.
Dillon is being investigated by Powell police for inattention.
According to the incident report, the driver of the Toyota Camry failed to observe Brophy walking on the sidewalk in front of the vehicle. The car started driving forward, striking him.
A passerby started honking a horn at the driver and he then exited the vehicle and looked around his vehicle. The driver failed to see Brophy trapped under his vehicle and started to drive off again before coming to a stop a short distance later.
The case is still under investigation.
Brophy taught psychology at Northwest.
