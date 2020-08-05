A grizzly bear was relocated recently to an area five miles from the east gate of Yellowstone National Park after stealing livestock feed near Jackson.
At the direction of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department captured and relocated a sub-adult male grizzly bear July 28.
The bear was captured near the Buffalo Fork River drainage, northeast of Jackson. In cooperation with Fish and Wildlife and Shoshone National Forest, Game and Fish relocated the bear to the Five Mile Creek drainage.
Bears that are considered a threat to human safety are not relocated.
Grizzly bear relocation is a management tool afforded to large carnivore biologists to minimize conflicts between humans and grizzly bears and is critical to the management of the population. When other options are exhausted or unattainable, Game and Fish will attempt to capture the bear.
