The Cody School Board will feature some familiar faces after Tuesday’s general election, as the three incumbents retained their seats, and a pair of challengers fell short in their bids for spots on the board.
Board chair Brandi Nelson was re-elected, as were fellow incumbents Cathy Roes and Karen Schipfmann-Nielson.
Nelson received the most votes of any candidate with 4,007 (23.47% of the vote).
Roes finished with 3,948 (23.13%).
Schipfmann-Nielson landed 3,221 votes (19.45%).
“I’d like to thank the Park 6 voters for their faith in me,” Roes said. “We have a lot of work ahead of us. This campaign has showed me areas where I can improve my own communication with the community, and I plan to take these lessons and utilize them to be an even better trustee.”
Challengers Bob Berry and Billy Struemke did see some support from voters.
Berry garnered 15.64% of the vote with 2,670, while former trustee Struemke finished with 11.79% of the vote with 2,013.
“I think there has been a lot of misinformation and fear instilled in this community during this campaign that we need to address,” Nelson said. “We need to be proactive and assure the community that we are asking the questions we need to ask and doing what we feel is best for this district, its students and the community.”
The three re-elected incumbents will have four more years on the board, and it will be at least another two years of the same board working together.
“I’m happy we get to continue to sit in our seats and continue to do the work we are doing,” Schipfmann-Nielson said. “We set some board goals recently, and luckily a lot of those goals are with superintendent (Vernon) Orndorff, someone who is going to be there for a long while.”
The biggest goal the past couple years was simply getting bodies back into the school buildings after the Covid pandemic, and getting students back to the level they need to be.
Future board goals include expanding partnerships with the community and the state to improve academic and vocational opportunities for students.
Trustees are also looking to engage in a comprehensive, community-wide strategic plan to secure a successful short- and long-term future for the district.
A strategic plan to identify ways to engage with parents, students and the community was also adopted recently by the board.
Other goals for the superintendent and trustees include assessing the curriculum and preparing students and staff for successful outcomes, encouraging the positive engagement of parents and identifying key community partnerships that can improve the overall educational experience.
An evaluation of the existing district safety plan to determine measures to improve upon effectiveness and consistency is also in the works.
“I am just grateful and thankful the community came out and voted,” Nelson said. “And I am thankful to be able to work with Cathy and Karen and the rest of the board and continue the work we have already accomplished. It really is an honor and privilege to serve as an elected official, and I would like the voters to know I and the rest of this board appreciate their support.”
