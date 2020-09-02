The Buffalo Bill Art Show and Sale’s main auction is going to include a live viewing party on the street outside of By Western Hands in conjunction with a virtual auction and small, live event at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
The Cody City Council unanimously approved an unusual multiple-day closure of 12th Street between Sheridan and Rumsey on Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 17-19. Council members also approved liquor and open container permits.
The event will include spotters and serve as a second live venue for the auction, which Tina Hoebelheinrich, chamber executive director, said she hoped would attract 250-300 participants.
“Met with businesses, they were very grateful,” she said. “We are very aware of how hard this season has been on all our businesses.”
Russ Johnson with By Western Hands said he has already talked to all businesses on the street that would be affected and all were in support and many said they would help sponsor the event, which includes music and food vendors.
“I think this is a great idea,” Mayor Matt Hall said. “I think this is a great way to keep the Rendezvous Royale going.”
