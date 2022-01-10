The mother of Cody Regional Health’s first baby of 2022 may have delivered her first child Jan. 5, but that didn’t mean she didn’t have a pretty good idea of what to expect.
“This was perfect, having my coworkers take care of me,” Kristi Salters said. “It was awesome. I already had a good rapport with the doctors.
“I’m so glad we came here.”
Salters is an RN at the Women’s Heath unit, so baby Owen David Salters, weighing in at 6 pounds 10 ounces, had a chance to meet his mother’s coworkers about the same time he met his father, David Salters.
The familiar location made for a relatively easy experience.
“They said, ‘Do you want more towels or washclothes?’” Kristi Salters recalled. “I said, ‘I know where to find them.’”
She also knew she and David had a good chance at having the hospital’s first baby of the year, as there was only one other baby likely to be born around the same time.
It helped that Owen came two days ahead of his due date, and on the same date as 2021’s first CRH baby.
“I was hoping I was going to have the first baby,” Kristi said.
Owen is also the first of the Salters family to have a Wyoming birth certificate, David noted. The two moved to Powell from Birmingham, Ala., in June.
They first visited the area in September 2020 and decided they wanted a change of pace from the city life, a chance for David to go from being a police officer in a big city to Powell.
“I flew out here to interview for the job, then flew back home to celebrate,” David said. “That’s when she advised me we had a baby coming.”
With a wrapped-up Owen snoozing inside his mother’s arms, David said having a baby in Wyoming made the family feel more grounded in their new home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.