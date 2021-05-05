A former employee at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West is suing the Center in federal district court for not promoting her and then firing her, among other charges.
Bonnie Smith was a curatorial assistant at the Draper Natural History Museum until being terminated in March 2018. She claimed in the lawsuit, filed Tuesday, that she was passed over for promotion because she was older than a colleague and a woman, and that she was fired for speaking out about issues.
She also claims the museum violated her contract and superiors at the museum defamed her after she was terminated.
She is seeking back pay and future pay as well as other damages.
Smith had also recently filed a lawsuit in civil court against the museum for not giving her back tens of thousands of dollars worth of property.
The Buffalo Bill Center of the West was not immediately available for comment.
