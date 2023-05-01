An arrest warrant was issued April 7 for a Cody man alleging he committed property destruction when trying to break into his ex-girlfriend’s home in January.
Brandon Scott McEndree, 35, was charged with simple assault and domestic assault in addition to a property destruction charge.
According to the affidavit, McEndree allegedly committed these offenses on Jan. 29, after Cody Police Officer Thomas Wilshusen responded to a disturbance at a Cody residence.
Park County Dispatch advised that an unknown male was attempting to break into the residence, the affidavit said.
As Wilshusen arrived on scene, he saw McEndree standing in the front yard.
McEndree continued walking towards the door of the residence, and “was highly agitated,” the affidavit said.
He kept shouting, “She took my kid in the middle of the night,” the affidavit said.
McEndree told Wilshusen that he and his ex-girlfriend had a child together in 2022 and lived at that residence until the relationship ended, the affidavit said.
McEndree moved out on Jan. 26 of this year and moved in with his father, the affidavit said.
McEndree took the child with him because he could take care of the child while his ex was at work, the affidavit said.
But, his ex stayed with him for a few nights after learning they were getting evicted from the residence, the affidavit said.
When McEndree woke up on Jan 29, his ex and his child were gone, he said.
Wilshusen then spoke with the ex-girlfriend who he found sitting in her vehicle in front of the residence with the child.
She told Wilshusen she had driven with her mother to the residence to feed her dog.
The ex showed Wilshusen texts that McEndree had sent her after she’d left his father’s home.
“You better [expletive] hide,” and “You [expletive] garbage human being. You better have everyone you know there cause you will not keep me from [my child],” the text messages read.
She waited in the car with her child while her mother, who made the 911 call, went inside the residence to feed the dog.
When McEndree arrived, he ran up to the vehicle and started punching the driver side door with the brass knuckles he was wearing while telling the ex-girlfriend that she could not leave, the ex told Wilshushen.
As she tried to drive away, McEndree picked up a rock and threw it at the windshield, the affidavit said.
The mother told police she heard McEndree scream, “I’m going to [expletive] kill you,” as his ex tried to drive away, the affidavit said.
Wilshusen observed glass fragments on the dashboard as well as a large section of damaged windshield, the affidavit said.
“When McEndree threw the rock at a vehicle, in which [his ex] was sitting in the front seat, he unlawfully attempted to cause bodily injury to another household member,” the affidavit said.
He further “engaged in reckless conduct” placing his child “in danger of serious bodily injury,” Wilshusen said in the affidavit.
In addition, he “knowingly defaced property of another,” the affidavit said.
The mother also told Wilshusen that McEndree had punched her in the stomach after entering the residence and had pushed her against the wall, the affidavit said.
In a subsequent interview with McEndree at the Park County Law Enforcement Center, he denied throwing the rock and hitting his ex’s mother.
If convicted, McEndree could face up to a year and a half in prison and a maximum fine of $2,250.
