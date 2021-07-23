Starting Saturday, Yellowstone National Park’s rivers and streams will close to fishing in the afternoon and evening due to high-water temperatures and unprecedented low stream flows. According to Yellowstone, the closure is meant to protect the Park’s native and wild trout fisheries.
Fishing on rivers and streams will be prohibited from 2 p.m. to sunrise the following day. The closure will remain in effect until further notice.
Anglers can fish from sunrise to 2 p.m.
Linda Veress, a spokesperson for Yellowstone, said fines for violating the closure would be considered Class B misdemeanor penalties, which could include up to $5,000 in fines and six months in jail. She said additional charges could come in to play if fish were illegally obtained during closure.
Yellowstone Lake and other lakes will remain open to fishing from sunrise to sunset as specified in the Fishing Regulations booklet.
According to a Yellowstone press release, water temperatures have exceeded 68 degrees in recent days, and flows on many rivers are approaching historic lows. These conditions are extremely stressful and can be fatal to fish. The extended forecast calls for continued hot and dry conditions with a slight chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms, which contribute to continued low stream flows and high-water temperatures.
Park staff said anglers should try to fish during the coolest times of day and land fish quickly- do not play hooked trout to exhaustion. Gently handle fish in the water as much as possible and let them recover before release.
Yellowstone said further worsening of conditions may preclude the need to prohibit fishing at all times of the day on some rivers and streams.
Kind of a bummer, but the right thing to do.
