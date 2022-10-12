Forum
Kimberly Bartlett, Democratic candidate for House District 28, speaks during a candidate forum at the Park County Library Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 as Carrie Satterwhite and Marissa Joy Selvig listen.

 Stephen Dow

“Life is about people,” Democratic U.S. Representative candidate Lynette Grey Bull told attendees at a candidate forum at the Park County Library on Oct. 5. “And so is politics.”

