“Life is about people,” Democratic U.S. Representative candidate Lynette Grey Bull told attendees at a candidate forum at the Park County Library on Oct. 5. “And so is politics.”
That theme recurred throughout the nearly two-hour forum sponsored by the Park County Democrats last week: At the heart of every hot-button issue are real humans, candidates said, and it’s time to look past culture wars and political party differences to work together for those most in need of help.
“I don’t want us to divide,” said Marissa Selvig, Constitution Party candidate for U.S. Representative. “I hate the talk of secession and the talk of ‘I hate you and you hate me.’ It is wrong for us to think that of each other and stop seeing each other for our humanity… I think getting the citizenry of America to stop, put their emotions aside and actually think about what is happening in our nation is extremely important, and I would consider that a mark of success.”
“One of the things I’ve been really fortunate to find is that we’re not so far apart,” said Democratic House District 28 candidate Kim Bartlett. “We really aren’t. There are some hot-button issues that divide us, but overall we all want what is best for Wyoming. Everyone wants what is best for the future of our state. Everyone wants solutions to problems we currently face, and we can hammer those out together.”
Speaking at the forum were Grey Bull of Fort Washakie; Selvig of Riverton; Bartlett of Thermopolis; Libertarian House District 50 candidate Carrie Satterwhite of Ralston; and Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate Sergio Maldonado of Lander.
Republican candidates from all races were invited to participate in the forum, which was intended as a nonpartisan event in which Cody residents could hear from candidates, Park County Democratic Party Chair Jan Kliewer said. However, those candidates declined the invitation to participate.
The forum began with a discussion of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, the landmark court decision that made access to abortion a federal right in the United States for almost 50 years.
Grey Bull argued that, while she didn’t believe abortion was morally right, women should not be denied a chance to decide what to do with their own bodies.
“My faith opposes this …and I understand the purpose of defending the unborn,” Grey Bull said. “I get it. I understand both sides. However, in every person’s life: Do you want politics or government to tell you what you have to do with your own life? That’s what I would bring to the table in a discussion of reproductive freedom. Women should definitely have the right to choose what happens to their bodies and their future.”
Selvig took a differing position, saying abortion was an issue not of medical rights, but of human rights.
“Even if we look at abortion from a totally nonreligious stance, the first stage of human development is the zygote, so abortion kills humans,” Selvig said. “So for me, it’s a human rights issue … . I am not opposed to abortion in all circumstances, and if the life of the mother is at stake, it should be an option between she and her doctor … but I think it’s a human rights issue.”
Another issue discussed involved the recent spike in property tax and what state legislators could do to address the problem.
Bartlett said a solution had to find the right balance between ensuring low-income residents could continue paying their taxes and collecting needed revenue to fund services citizens in Park County have come to expect.
“Part of my platform is specifically freezing property taxes for seniors under a certain asset level,” Bartlett said. “I think that having a fixed property tax for those people is important. We have a problem with senior homelessness in Hot Springs County…So that’s a concern I have…With that being said, I am very impressed at how our counties use our taxes for services. They really try to do the most they can with the lowest amount. And I’m not sure we can continue to cut taxes and still retain the high quality of services we have today.”
Satterwhite said she had reached out to constituents and the Park County Assessor’s Office for suggestions on the property tax issue and heard a variety of perspectives on how to fix a complicated problem.
“I’ve heard probably 10 different ways we could fix the property tax situation, so I reached out to the assessor’s office and heard 10 more ways,” Satterwhite said. “But our assessor does think a cap on the tax may be the way to go. But I think until you’ve heard every voice, you can’t really make a proper decision.”
In light of attempts to ban several books — including “The Color Purple” and “How to Be an Antiracist” — from the Cody High School library earlier this summer, candidates were asked for their opinions on banning books. All spoke against censorship, but for smart parenting and engaging with controversial materials.
“Reading grows empathy,” Satterwhite said. “I think you have to see all sides of a point of view in order to understand our neighbors and what is going on in a community, and reading helps with that.”
Maldonado said that, while he was against banning books, it was important for parents to be proactive so they could help their children decide whether or not a book is appropriate for them.
“It’s a family responsibility to teach your children to make good judgments,” Maldonado said.
