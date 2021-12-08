A Cody man is facing a minimum of 15 years in prison on three charges of receiving or delivering child pornography. Each of the charges carries a 5-12 year prison sentence.
Authorities say Ryan Eskeli, 48, received and distributed photos and videos of prepubescent and pubescent girls performing sexual acts from 2020-2021 on the internet. In one instance, Eskeli sent another user a private message containing 79 videos of prepubescent and pubescent girls performing sexual acts.
In March 2020, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force first received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, regarding an upload of six video files containing child porn.
Using federal warrants to TCT and Charter Communications, authorities found the subscriber information for the internet accounts these uploads took place on, and the Apple iPhone device used to upload these videos. Another warrant obtained from a Natrona County Circuit Court judge confirmed this activity for a second time.
By June of last year, agents had identified Eskeli in connection with the IP address used for this activity, and found other internet uploads and downloads he had been doing since February of that year.
There was a lull in the investigation for nearly a year until the DCI received another cybertip from NCMEC regarding five more files of child pornography Eskeli uploaded this past April.
Court records showed Eskeli continued disseminating child porn this past August, with three files found that were uploaded by him that month.
On Dec. 1, DCI was granted a search warrant by Park County District Court Judge Bill Simpson for Eskeli’s home on Shoshone Trail North.
On Dec. 2, that warrant was executed and Eskeli was arrested and taken into custody.
Eskeli told agents he looked at child porn for the first time about 4-5 years ago. Although he said he preferred viewing adult pornography, he admitted he had been struggling with viewing child porn off and on for several years.
“Eskeli would stop viewing child pornography for periods of time, but eventually Eskeli would begin viewing it and distributing it again,” a DCI agent wrote in the affidavit.
Eskeli said he received and distributed child porn in group messages and private chats on the mobile application Kik, while at home and work. He said some of the children depicted were as young as around 5-6 years old. Eskeli said his wife had no idea he was engaging in this behavior.
When agents asked him about producing his own content, Eskeli was “adamant” he had never done this, and “could not have lived with himself if he had.”
“Eskeli was visibly upset with himself for receiving and distributing child pornography files,” the affidavit said.
Agents found online conversations in which Eskeli said he liked children’s underwear and said he had stolen some panties from the laundromat and while house sitting for someone with an 11-12-year-old daughter. He said he enjoys performing sexual acts with these garments and then returning them to be worn again.
Eskeli has no criminal record but in 2000 was found guilty in federal court for illegally entering a national park on a snowmobile.
Circuit Court Judge Bruce Waters set Eskeli’s bond at $100,000 cash-only during his initial hearing last Friday. Eskeli is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. Thursday preliminary hearing.
