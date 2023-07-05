In its final meeting of the 2023 fiscal year on June 15, the Park County Travel Council appropriated $4,850 in event sponsorships.
Half of the dollars appropriated - $2,425 – came out of the 2023 fiscal year’s budget, while the other half will come out of the 2024 budget, Park County Travel Council Executive Director Ryan Hauck said. With these final appropriations, the travel council used up the remainder of its sponsorship budget for the 2023 fiscal year, Hauck said.
Most notably, the travel council voted to sponsor two events being held at the Yellowstone Regional Airport.
The first of these is the new Run the Runway event, which will be held at the airport on the evening of Aug. 30, according to airport director Aaron Buck. The nonprofit organization holding the event — Cody Yellowstone Air Improvement Resources, or CYAIR — asked the travel council for $2,500 for the project and was granted $2,000, which will be primarily used for advertising the event on the radio.
According to Buck, the event will include both runs and walks of distances ranging from a mile to a 10K. Food and drink vendors are also expected on the premises for the event, which will occur during the blue moon on Aug. 30, from 9 p.m. to midnight.
Buck said he is hoping for between 100 and 300 attendees for the inaugural event.
The event will help raise both funds and awareness for CYAIR, which represents YRA’s interests as contracts are hammered out with airlines. The dollars will be used to help fund “minimum revenue guarantees” for airlines, Buck previously told the Enterprise. A minimum revenue guarantee is the amount of money guaranteed to an airline providing scheduled air service to and from a community.
Travel council member Rick Hoeninghausen was the lone individual voting against the sponsorship, arguing the event was “too local” to make an impact on the travel council’s mission of bringing tourists to the community.
Travel council member John Wetzel said he understood Hoeninghausen’s position, but argued a fundraiser for quality air service in Cody was a cause worth getting behind.
“I think you have to think globally about where we’re at with our air transportation,” Wetzel said. “…In order to get some sort of major support for our airport like a half-cent or quarter-cent economic development tax where we can actually funnel money into CYAIR, this is what it takes. We have to raise the visibility of CYAIR as an organization that can make that happen.”
The travel council also voted to fund Yellowstone Regional Airport’s second annual Santa Fly In event for the entirety of its $1,450 request. The event will be held at the airport on November 25.
In addition to providing an opportunity for kids to meet with Santa at the airport, the event also included snacks, holiday movies and arts and crafts stations for kids, Buck said. Last year, the airport anticipated 300 attendees, but received nearly 1,000, including visitors from California, Montana, Idaho, Utah and other counties in Wyoming.
The dollars will be primarily used on radio advertising for the event, Buck said.
The travel council also agreed to provide $1,000 to the Wings N’ Wheels Fly-in and Car Show at the Powell Municipal Airport on Aug 19. This is well under the $2,500 requested by event organizers for radio and digital advertising, due to a lack of available funds.
The Wings N’ Wheels event had been held annually since 1996, and brought in 1,500 spectators last year, according to event organizer Powell Economic Partnership.
Lastly, the travel council agreed to provide $400 to the Mustang Rendezvous, which will take place in Cody on Sept. 16. The dollars will be used primarily for digital advertising. A total of $1,000 had been requested by event organizers.
The Mustang Rendezvous is a fundraiser for nonprofit Friends of a Legacy, an advocacy group for the McCullough Peaks wild horses. The event consists of a dinner, live auction and silent auction. Roughly 100 attendees are expected, according to the application.
