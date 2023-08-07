By MORGAN PHILLIPS
After nearly two months of being wanted on an arrest warrant, a Powell man finally faced charges that allege he committed child abuse and choked his 15- year-old daughter. He faced arraignment in Park County Circuit Court Aug. 2.
Juan Luis Marquez Jr., 41, currently sits in the Park County Detention Center on a $52,000 bond for three counts of failing to comply with a warrant, one count of causing bodily injury to a household member and one count of child abuse by causing physical injury.
According to the affidavit, Marquez allegedly committed these offenses in May of last year.
Park County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Patterson was dispatched to Powell on May 2, 2022, at around 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report from a woman who said her 15-year-old niece had been “beaten by her father,” the affidavit said.
The woman brought her niece to the Powell Police Department after the altercation, the affidavit said.
When Patterson arrived at PPD, he observed Marquez’s daughter’s “face was red and her cheeks had light swelling,” the affidavit said.
“I observed [the daughter] to have swelling on her upper left portion of her forehead [and] had blood spots on her sweatshirt,” Patterson wrote in the affidavit. “I observed redness to both sides of [her] neck ... [and] both of [her] eyes were bloodshot” from petechiae, which is a reddening of the eyes due to being choked or strangled.
Marquez’s daughter “stated she was ‘beat up’ by [Marquez],” the affidavit said.
She continued, telling Patterson that Marquez had become “mad at her” because his girlfriend had left the house, the affidavit said.
“She was taking a nap and Marquez woke her up screaming at her and pulling her hair,” the affidavit said. “Marquez started punching her in the face with both hands clenched. [She] stated Marquez then started becoming angrier and struck her in the upper shoulder on both sides of her body.
“Marquez ordered [her] to a corner of a room and stated ‘this is your fault,’” the affidavit continued.
While his daughter was standing in the corner, Marquez allegedly “smacked her head off the wall,” the affidavit said.
“Marquez then started striking [her] again. [She] attempted to block the punches by placing her hands on the back of her head,” the affidavit said. “Marquez started striking her upper back area.”
She tried to get away from Marquez, but he “grabbed her with both hands around her throat and started choking her against the wall,” the affidavit said.
Marquez’s daughter stated she had been choked three times by her father, during which she couldn’t breathe and started to lose consciousness, the affidavit said.
Marquez then took his daughter to her bedroom and made her pack up her stuff because he was “taking her to a group home,” the affidavit said.
She got into his Jeep but “was crying so much” Marquez took her back home, the affidavit said.
When they arrived back home, Marquez told his daughter that “if she told anyone what happened he would go to jail and when he gets out of jail, he will find her and kill her,” the affidavit said.
After Marquez’s daughter was interviewed at PPD, law enforcement attempted to locate Marquez but was unable to, the affidavit said.
The next day, Patterson met with Marquez’s daughter again, and saw the swelling on her face and forehead was “worse,” the affidavit said.
“I observed her hands to be blue from blocking punching strikes,” Patterson wrote in the affidavit. “I observed more pronounced eye redness and bruising on her neck.”
She was taken to Powell Valley Healthcare where Patterson further saw she had “scratching and bruising” on both of her shoulder blades, the affidavit said.
“[She] stated she is scared Marquez is going to kill her,” Patterson said in the affidavit.
If convicted on all charges, Marquez could face up to 20 years in prison and have to pay a maximum $20,000 fine.
