SHERIDAN (WNE) – The U.S. Forest Service expected Crater Ridge fire behavior to intensify Tuesday, according to a release Tuesday morning, as it was forecast to be the warmest and driest day of the week.
From Monday to Tuesday morning, the fire grew by 39 acres to 641 acres, and the fire has been smoldering and creeping but, as fuels dry out, there is likelihood for more torching in the heavilly timbered areas.
Located 30 miles east-northeast of Lovell on the Bighorn National Forest, the Crater Ridge fire started July 17 from suspected lightning. Crews totaling 228 people, engines, heavy equipment, helicopters and aerial supervision are working on suppressing the fire.
The Crater Ridge fire remains 0% contained and a full suppression fire. Strategically established indirect containment lines have been created and are being improved in anticipation of increased fire activity.
Both Type 1 helicopters continue to aid in firefighting operations by dropping water on the fire as it progresses into the Cub Creek drainage.
As fire activity increases, crews are prepared to conduct firing operations to burn out available fuels, removing them from the fire’s path.
