SHERIDAN (WNE) – The Wyoming Business Council launched a Thrive > Survive Campaign, featuring Wyoming stories where innovation, lots of elbow grease and working together have helped communities and businesses weather the pandemic, sometimes even growing stronger, according to a press release.
The Thrive > Survive Campaign spotlights resiliency stories from a variety of Wyoming communities, programs and businesses at thrivewyoming.org.
These stories serve as examples of how Wyoming can move forward. The unprecedented challenges in 2020 have reinforced the necessity to go beyond just survival mode and lay the groundwork to be more resilient and thrive.
WBC plans to add more features in the coming months. Anyone with an uplifting story to share can submit their ideas on the website.
Do you have a story from your community or know of a business that has shown resilience, creativity and innovation during these challenging times? WBC staff wants to hear about it.
