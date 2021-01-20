When the ground under an old spruce tree near the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce began heaving during the Jan. 6 wind storm, the staff left the building.
That was the advice of Aaron Danforth of Arbor Solutions Tree Care who was outside evaluating the situation. He’s found this to be the windiest winter since he moved back here in 2012
As he spoke with an Art League staffer last Wednesday, the ground heaved up 6-8 inches, Danforth said. That’s when he alerted occupants.
“I told them they probably shouldn’t stay in the building,” he recalled.
Danforth had been monitoring the tree’s condition and had already scheduled its removal in light of the concern about its stability. He’d also been told that it was rubbing on the building.
About six years ago, he’d removed another towering spruce that had fallen onto the Chamber roof, causing no damage. The one of recent concern was a similar vintage.
“From the photos in the Cody Club book and estimates from the contractor, it was about 75 years on the property,” chamber director Tina Hoebelheinrich wrote in an email. “Due to yesterday’s high winds, this majestic spruce became a hazard to our historic building, causing us to evacuate our staff from the premises.
“While we are very sad to see this beauty go, we would like to thank Arbor Solutions Tree Care LLC for ensuring our safety and for their great work!”
Before removing it, Danforth said a city crew from the electric department installed a rope as a guide to prevent the tree from falling onto the building, potentially damaging the fragile chimney.
“Sometimes things go over nice and soft,” he said.
Sometimes they don’t, like one at the Christian Science building that snapped at the base and punched holes in the roof several years ago. That tree had been in decline for a while, Danforth noted.
“They’re cool trees, but they have shallow root systems,” he said. “They’re forest trees and rely on each other” for stability.
“It’s tricky here because they don’t do well in high wind.”
Around town, Danforth has been dealing more with tops blown out of spruce trees rather than unstable trees. Unfortunately, he added, there are few ways to prevent wind damage, except to plant them in airy soil so the water can go deep.
“There are no preventive measures once they mature,” he said. “There’s just not a ton to do.”
From his vantage, this winter has been especially hard on trees.
“This is the worst year for storm damage I’ve dealt with,” said Danforth, estimating that there have been six or seven wind events so far. “I definitely feel like this is the worst year.”
