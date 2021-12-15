Some aspects of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package passed by congress in November will financially benefit Wyoming. That includes a “minimum allocation” of $100 million that will go toward expanding broadband coverage in the state.
“It’s important to understand if money is sent to the state, it has the choice to send it back or use it,” State Sen. R.J. Kost (R-Powell) said. “If we dole it out to somebody else, it’s just negligent on our part.”
Kost is on the state legislature’s broadband taskforce.
This broadband money will provide access to the roughly 48,000 Wyoming residents without high speed internet access, the White House said. About 25% of Wyoming residents will also be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which is designed to help low-income families afford internet access.
“We have lots of homes in remote areas, this is a good opportunity that we didn’t have before,” Kost said.
Although the bill will be a benefit for Wyoming broadband, there are concerns on the horizon that the federal government may price out many rural residents from the broadband market in the near future. In a state like Wyoming where many homes are miles apart, it’s often not considered cost effective for internet providers to provide fast internet or internet at all to certain areas.
“There’s got to be a whole bunch of solutions or options,” said Zane Logan, a Powell city councilman and a member of the State’s Broadband Advisory Council. “And having the money at the federal level or the state, that at least gives them the luxury of looking at those and trying to help the existing providers as well as communities and any other groups that want to get together and try to work together.”
No Cody representatives are on either state committee.
While Logan was administrator for the City of Powell, the town purchased and installed fiber optics as part of an effort public/private partnership with TCT to operate broadband internet for the town, an effort that took place from 2006-2009.
“Way back in the day I said broadband was going to be the infrastructure of the future and I think that COVID’s probably brought that to life more than anything,” he said, referring to the mass influx of online shopping and people working remotely in recent years.
Logan said internet service is adequate within the Big Horn Basin’s municipalities, with fiber optic easily installed in the dense residential settings. But when one looks toward more rural areas across the state, the quality of coverage drops significantly.
Slow rural internet
Since 2015, the Federal Communications Commission has mandated that the minimum broadband speed is 25 megabits per second for downloading files and 3 megabits per second for uploading. The average download speed in rural Wyoming is 17 megabits per second, according to the Wyoming Business Council. Kudera said it would cost about $1 billion to provide what is currently considered high speed internet to every residence in Wyoming.
“We really could use better equity as far as the ability to use the internet,” Kost said, who pays $65 a month for 7 mgbs per second download and 3 mgbs upload speeds at his home and has many friends who pay less than him for faster internet. “The biggest process we’re concerned about is we want to make sure we’re not pricing people out as well.”
There have been many discussions on a national level about raising the high speed standards, and earlier this year a group of U.S. senators called for the agency to raise the bottom limit to 100 mbps for both download and upload speed, which the FCC is currently considering. Kost said if these speeds are implemented, it would become even more expensive for companies to improve broadband service.
“What I am really fearful for is that as we see these speeds increase what is considered unserved today may continue to be unserved as everybody’s looking for the higher return of these more densely populated areas that might fit the new metric better,” Ryan Kudera, the Wyoming Business Council’s broadband manager said.
But high speed demand will only increase in the future, as consumer usage of the internet has grown by 21% on average every single year since the 1980s, and the fiber optic technology that is required to facilitate higher internet speeds has capacity far exceeding projected growth.
Logan said he thinks space satellite internet services like Starlink might end up becoming the most cost-effective source of internet for Wyoming’s most rural reaches, like at his cabin in Crandall.
“I don’t think we need to be set on any set way of doing it because if you do, you pigeon-hole yourself,” he said.
Targeting needs
The infrastructure bill is just the latest in a series of funding chunks Wyoming has received for improving broadband on a state and national level over the last few years.
For Kudera, the $1 billion Wyoming received through the American Rescue Plan Act takes precedence over the funding it the state will receive from the infrastructure bill, which he said will not likely be considered until 2023 and will require a full-vetted plan before money can be disbursed.
“It’s just figuring out what those rules and caveats are going to be that come with that,” Kudera said.
One of Kudera’s highest priorities now is continuing to run and study broadband mapping results from throughout the state. Since 2019, the state has been running an online mapping system that lets residents perform a survey to gauge their internet speeds and where they live, which helps identify areas of need throughout the state for broadband services.
“You’ve got to know what you’ve got before you can know where you’re going,” Logan said.
Logan said the results of this survey will help guide how much funding is allocated to Park County through the ARPA and infrastructure grants.
The State Broadband Program is also rolling out the Connect Wyoming broadband mapping program as part of Gov. Mark Gordon’s “Survive, Drive and Thrive” goal No. 4, focusing on broadband infrastructure initiatives across the state. This program premiered in 2020 with $54 million in CARES Act funding, and allows service providers to apply for ARPA funding to improve broadband service in Wyoming, in many ways, emulating the project the City of Powell initiated about 15 years ago. Kudera said his department is combining analytics garnered from the individual speed tests and the 2020 Connect Wyoming rollout to determine the areas of highest need for the 2021 edition of Connect Wyoming.
He said interest is very high among service providers, with more than 50 participants attending a recent webinar.
This program can reward up to 100% of costs to providers, but Kudera said applicants are encouraged to provide matching funds.
He said there is no set monetary amount attached to this initiative, and the final requested total will be presented to Gordon, who in turn will supply it to state legislators, who will then decide how much ARPA funding is dedicated to broadband. The Wyoming Legislator’s Broadband Task Force will take a first look at these numbers on Thursday, but Kudera said the current number being proposed is $150 million, from which he expects up to $400 million in requests.
The ARPA program has an additional $107 million attached that can also be used for broadband costs.
Kudera, who has been the state’s broadband manager for about two years, said he still has to pinch himself regarding the opportunity he has been granted. He started his career in a much more humble position, installing telephone lines for Dubois Telephone.
“It’s a pretty crazy and interesting time,” he said.
Kost said the broadband funds from the infrastructure bill will also help the state’s 911 emergency system be more compatible with “NG911,” which stands for Next Generation 9-1-1. This technology allows people to text messages to 911 when cell coverage is poor and send photos and video as well, allowing for more overall connectivity to cell phone towers.
To take the speed test visit wyobbmap.org/pages/bb-speedtest.
