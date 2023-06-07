A Cody man was charged May 23 with a DUI and failure to report a crash after he allegedly consumed six beers and a whiskey shot, and then drove off the highway into a ditch near the Wapiti Post Office.
Joseph W. Sowerwine, 28, subsequently left the scene. Law enforcement found him in a camper with his girlfriend.
Sowerwine was also charged with giving false accident information and having no proof of insurance, the charging documents said.
According to the affidavit, Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Brett Tillery was first alerted of the crash around 8 p.m, after a caller reported it to WHP dispatch, the affidavit said.
When Tillery arrived, he saw the white Ford pickup in the ditch, the affidavit said.
“I also observed the vehicle had collided into a delineator post,” breaking it off at the base, Tillery wrote in the affidavit.
After finding no one at the vehicle at the crash scene, Tillery retrieved the insurance card from the glove compartment, and got contact information for the individuals listed, one of whom was Sowerwine, the affidavit said.
Tillery attempted to call Sowerwine, but received no answer, the affidavit said.
Tillery went to the residence that had been listed on a copy of Sowerwine’s license, which Tillery had received from WHP, the affidavit said.
At the residence, Sowerwine’s father told Tillery that Sowerwine had been gone all day and they hadn’t heard from him, the affidavit said.
Tillery then went to the Yellowstone Valley Inn, where the bartender said Sowerwine had been at the YVI Saloon and purchased a six pack of beer around 6 p.m.
The bartender told Tillery, “he must have drank that six pack fast because when he came back in around [7 p.m.], he looked pretty impaired,” the affidavit said.
Sowerwine then drank a shot of whiskey, the bartender told Tillery.
After learning Sowerwine stayed in a camper, located on his father’s property, with his girlfriend, Tillery conducted an interview with them, the affidavit said.
Tillery asked the girlfriend if she knew whether Sowerwine had been drinking, and she stated, “as far as I know,” the affidavit said.
Tillery told Sowerwine he found his vehicle crashed on the side of the road, and Sowerwine responded, “crashed?” the affidavit said.
“[He] proceeded to ask me what happened. I told [him] that I did not know and was hoping he could tell me,” Tillery wrote in the affidavit.
Sowerwine would not answer any more of Tillery’s questions, but the girlfriend said Sowerwine had been driving a white Ford pickup, had been at the YVI Saloon and had been the sole occupant of the vehicle, the affidavit said.
Tillery asked Sowerwine for his license to complete a crash report, but Sowerwine refused, the affidavit said.
“I asked [Sowerwine] if he was going to be cooperative at all, and he immediately said ‘no,’” the affidavit said.
The girlfriend told Sowerwine that Tillery was “just trying to make sure nobody was hurt” in the crash. Sowerwine responded that “no one was hurt,” the affidavit said.
Sowerwine was arrested, and taken to the Park County Detention Center.
Sowerwine was given a $1,500 personal recognizance bond during his May 26 arraignment, allowing him to sign the bond document and be released. He was ordered not to consume alcohol or be in places that sell it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.