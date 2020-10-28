Frank and Caety Schmidt’s vision for local, fresh, healthy beef is headed to another level, thanks to more than $2 million in federal funds.
Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $2.2 million grant to Forward Cody to expand the state’s sole USDA-certified beef processing plant located in the North Cody Industrial Park. The EDA grant, to be located near a Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Opportunity Zone, will be matched with $553,108 in local funds and is expected to help create up to 50 jobs and generate $400,000 in private investment.
Forward Cody CEO James Klessens said it’s by far the largest chunk of EDA funds the organization has received for a business.
“This is really an exciting project,” he said.
Klessens said a program put together with $150,000 in federal funds, matched by local funding, has been used as a revolving business loan program. He said that process helped lead to the successful $2.2 million grant.
“We’re always working with EDA on projects,” he said.
Two federal employees in the commerce department were on hand Tuesday morning at the Holiday Inn to congratulate Forward Cody and the business owners who hope to use the expansion to meet the demand for local beef.
Anthony Foti, performing the delegated duties of the Assistant Secretary for Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs, U.S. Department of Commerce, said Wyoming Legacy Meats will provide a boost to the local economy and the opportunity zone.
“This is all great news,” he said. “We would like this to be the beginning of many visits to come.”
The Schmidts, both retired doctors, thanked local and federal officials for the help they needed to be able to embark on this new project.
“I really believe this is going to be important to our community,” Frank Schmidt said. “Demand is way above our ability to fill it.”
He added the expansion will ease that and allow more area ranchers to keep their beef in the state instead of sending calves to cattle yards in Nebraska or Colorado for processing, where the rancher then loses all control over what’s done with the animals.
“Now that we’re retired from medicine, we’ve decided to put our efforts to improving people’s health by producing better quality meat,” Schmidt said.
The two doctors acquired Cody Meats in 2016 to use the facility to process the beef from their own ranch in Shell. After a large renovation, the facility that became Wyoming Legacy Meats has gotten busier. Over the last two years, the meat has become a staple of area restaurants, including the couple’s own establishment, The Meatery, on Sheridan Avenue.
The new facility will be next to the current facility on Road 2AB and will be 12,000-square-foot and have the capacity to process 75 head of cattle per day.
The Forward Cody-owned building will be built with the federal funding as well as a $553,108 loan from Pinnacle Bank. The facility is currently in the design phase with construction planned to start in the spring and complete by the fall 2021.
Klessens said the new jobs, created over the next five years, would pay an average of $18 per hour.
Cody Mayor Matt Hall, who opened the event, said it was a bright spot in what has been a tough year.
“It’s nice we can come together and celebrate some good things,” he said. “This industry has a cultural, historical and spiritual place in this area.”
Rep. Sandy Newsome, who was a beef inspector in the 1980s when she said there were six processing plants in the region, was also thrilled to see the couple take the next step and expand their business.
“I’m so pleased they have stepped up,” she said. “With them, we know where the beef comes from, know it’s raised the Wyoming way.”
