Cody woman Chelsea Velker, 35, has pled guilty in Park County District Court to the theft of $7,363 worth of camera and radio equipment stolen from Sunlight Photographics and KROW radio station while her boyfriend, Travis Joel Dawe, 41, pled not guilty to the charge.

