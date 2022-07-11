There has been a surge in interest in local politics in Park County compared to at least the last few elections, as evidenced by the increase in the number of candidates. In response, the Park County Republican Party is putting on yet another candidate forum to help voters know where all of the candidates stand.
The party is hosting a countywide candidate forum 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Cody Library’s Grizzly Room.
All candidates for county offices, as well as candidates for area state house and senate positions have been invited to attend.
“So many people ask me, ‘Who should I vote for?’ I say, ‘Go to these forums, call the candidates,’” county GOP chair Martin Kimmet said. “That’s the crux of putting this forum together.”
It’s the latest in a series of forums being held in advance of the Aug. 16 primary election. The Park County Republican Women’s Club already held its traditional forum, and the Sons of Freedom has held multiple candidate forums.
“We just feel like you can’t have enough information,” Kimmet said. “People are getting more involved all the time.”
In his opinion, more people are filing for office because they’re concerned with the state and direction of the world, the country and the county.
“They feel they need to get involved and keep the Republican values in there,” Kimmet said.
Just as important as the right and the duty to vote, he added, is the importance of being an informed voter. In that regard, forum organizer Karen Jones said she expects a lot of people to work on being more informed.
“We expect it to be a good forum,” she said. “A lot of info for people.”
