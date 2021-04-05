It wasn’t just warm this weekend, it was historic.
Cody boasted a high of 73 degrees both Saturday and Easter Sunday. The Sunday mark was a new record. Since 1915 when records for the area began being kept, the temperature had never gone above 72 degrees (set in 1944) on April 4.
Cody’s high last hit 73 degrees on Saturday, April 3, 1943.
Hot, windy weather also leads to fires. Friday afternoon Cody firefighters responded to a controlled burn that got out of control off the Powell Highway near the Shoshone River.
Park County Fire District No. 2 Marshal Sam Wilde said it’s a popular time to do controlled burns in the region. The Friday incident was one of three escaped controlled burns in the Cody area Friday-Sunday. Cody firefighters also helped out Powell firefighters with burns in that area.
As it’s still April in Wyoming, the region was under a winter storm watch with snow expected Monday night into Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.