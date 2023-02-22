20230221-city council-MP-4786.jpg
City council discuss awarding Lot 103 of Benny's Place to Musser Bros., Inc, during its Feb. 21 meeting.

 Morgan Phillips

The Cody City Council narrowly rejected awarding an .87 acre lot previously owned by the Yellowstone Regional Airport to Musser Bros. Inc., despite finding owner Harold Musser did nothing illegal.

(2) comments

Randy Musser

What a dog & pony show! The mayor really showed his lack of leadership in this process. So, they thought there would be only one logical bidder...DUH! Why would they expect that? That appears what they were hoping for, so if they had only the one bidder, they would have accepted the bid and thought they had done a great service! WRONG!! This was a sham promoted by the Mayor himself! Perhaps he was going to receive something under the table? Who knows!

J. Falls

The high bid did not pass the smell test. The Musser cabal should rejoice, since the high bidder was trying to say that this parcel was a wortless property with, what, only 2/10 of an acre usable land?, there should be a sigh of relief that they don't have to pay for this land

