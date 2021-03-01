Construction work was set to resume Monday on the downtown street project.
Construction will be dependent on weather. If weather is not favorable, work will be delayed.
Work will consist of concrete slab replacement, curb and gutter, double gutter, sidewalk and ADA upgrades from Stampede Avenue to Draw Street on the west half of 17th Street.
The west side of the intersection of Central Avenue and 17th Street will be closed on March 1. The west side of the intersection of Stampede Avenue and 17th Street will be restricted down to one lane in each direction.
Traffic will be carried in one lane each direction on the east side of the street while work is being completed on the other half of the street.
The speed limit will be reduced to 20 mph through the work zone. No left turns will be allowed through the work zone.
Weekly public meetings will resume Tuesdays at 9 a.m. at the corner of West Central Avenue and 17th Street.
