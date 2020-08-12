More than two years after the Cody School Board voted to allow district certified employees to carry concealed firearms, the rule is up for review again.
The rule, originally known as Policy CKA, was the subject of much division leading up to its signing in April of 2018, two months after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
The board meets 6 p.m. Thursday at Wynona Thompson Auditorium to hear comments on the rule and possibly take action on it.
Some of those revisions include allowing more staff to be eligible to apply, removing bus drivers from the list of staff who can carry concealed weapons and increasing the number of years an employee must be with the district from two to five before they can apply for concealed carry.
Staff with the district at least two years would be able to file for an exemption.
