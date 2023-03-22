Some say crime doesn’t pay, but thanks to the seizure of $258,000 of drug money from a Cessna airplane in 2014, the Cody Police Department may be getting new interview rooms and an updated recording system if the city council gives approval.
In 2014, CPD got a call from Choice Aviation on a suspicious incident, and seized $258,000 in cash along with a Cessna airplane. CPD then called in the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation for help.
“The cash was found to be proceeds of an unlawful drug activity, and the plane was purchased with cash and never registered,” Cody Police Chief Chuck Baker told the council during its March 14 work session. “And [the plane] was determined to be used in that unlawful drug activity.”
The case was ultimately transferred to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he said.
But, due to asset forfeiture laws, CPD ended up with $87,000 in cash and $32,000 from the sale of the airplane, Baker said.
Forfeiture is when the government seizes property because it was used or obtained in violation of the law. Assets subject to seizure include cars, cash, real estate or anything of value used to commit a drug crime or bought with drug proceeds, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration website said.
The money brought the balance of CPD’s asset forfeiture fund to $128,000.
“Those funds can only be used to further our ability to investigate certain types of crimes,” Baker told the city council. “You can’t supplement your budget with these asset forfeiture dollars. You can’t use it to buy police cars or pens and pencils for the cops. It has to be specific to furthering our ability to investigate crimes.”
Over the years, those funds have dropped to $96,000, because the council approved their use in upgrading evidence storage, installing drug lockers and upgrading the HVAC system providing ventilation to those drug lockers.
The funds were also used to put in a refrigerator for securing long- term evidence like bodily fluids and to improve CPD’s property and evidence capacity, Baker said.
On March 14, the chief requested permission to use $30,500 to upgrade CPD’s interview room recording system.
“One of the things that’s critical to good investigations, particularly in major cases, is the ability to capture your interviews and record those interviews and then have those available for prosecution,” he said.
Baker explained the interview rooms are shared space between CPD and the Park County Sheriff Office.
But with council approval, a general interview room along with a soft interview room — used to make juveniles, sexual assault victims and witnesses comfortable — will be installed.
DCI will be providing the furnishings for the soft interview room through a grant while PCSO will share in the costs relating to maintenance and installation, Baker said.
The software chosen to upgrade the recording system, Baker said, is a “cop friendly” option.
“So, at three o’clock in the morning if a sergeant has an interview, they’ll be able to walk in, punch the buttons and they’ll have a recorded interview,” Baker added. “This is going to be a great addition. It fits perfectly within the use of federal funds.”
Council member Don Shreve expressed concern DCI was not pitching in sufficiently for the project, but Baker disagreed.
“This will really enhance all of our abilities to investigate major crimes,” Baker said. “This will be a gem in the northwest region of Wyoming. You’ll have federal agents that will come here to utilize this.”
Council member Lee Ann Reiter agreed.
“Keep in mind that DCI was instrumental in getting these funds secured to begin with in that original investigation,” she said.
The item was added to the March 21 agenda for an official vote.
