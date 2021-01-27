Park County Sheriff Scott Steward is warning of the danger of stolen signs.
The latest in a series of thefts occurred Jan. 16 in Powell.
“It may seem like a harmless prank, but the consequences of these actions can be far reaching,” Steward said of the sign thefts. “Traffic signs are there for a reason: to help protect the drivers on the road.”
The Sheriff’s Office and Park County attorney Brian Skoric warn that sign thefts could not only cost time and money to replace, but could lead to significantly greater charges if the thefts result in injury or death of a motorist.
If a driver is injured or killed, the thief or thieves could be charged with a range of crimes, including manslaughter (which carries a prison term up to 20 years), negligent homicide (one year in prison and/or a $2,000 fine) and reckless endangering (one year in prison).
Park County Public Works operations coordinator Aaron Rose had valued the stolen signs and traffic cones at $550, not including the labor to install them, before the latest batch of signs were stolen earlier this month.
Anyone having any information about the crimes, or any crime, is encouraged to call (307) 754-8700 or (307) 527-8700. The Sheriff’s Office also offers a tip line that can be utilized at parkcountysheriff.net/tip-line/. The tip line is not monitored 24 hours a day and should never be used in an emergency.
