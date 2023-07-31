A woman who used to live in Cody was brought back to Park County on July 17 from the Harris County Jail in Texas to face charges alleging she abandoned her child, possessed drugs and intended to deliver LSD.
Desirae M. Gams, 28, currently sits in the Park County Detention Center on a $52,770 bond.
According to charging documents, she was brought back to Park County on a warrant and to face charges she allegedly committed in 2020 and 2022.
In 2020, Gams is alleged to have committed possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance. Because she had previously been convicted of that offense, it is a felony, which means she could face up to 20 years in prison and have to pay a maximum $20,000 fine.
Gams is also alleged to have committed a third or subsequent offense of knowingly possessing a controlled substance in 2020, which is a felony, punishable by imprisonment for up to five years and a fine of up to $5,000.
According to the affidavit, Gams has at least three prior convictions of drug possession, in Park, Big Horn and Laramie counties.
Gams is alleged to have committed these offenses after she tested positive for LSD while on probation in 2020, the affidavit said.
Cody Police Sgt. Josh Van Auken and Officer Mark Martinez helped probation and parole agents search Gams’ residence after she allegedly violated her probation, the affidavit said.
During the search, LSD was found on the freezer door in Gams’ kitchen and inside a frozen enchilada package, the affidavit said.
Martinez estimated there were approximately 200 doses of LSD in the apartment, the affidavit said.
Gams denied knowing the LSD was in her apartment, but when Martinez said they had found between 200 and 300 doses of LSD, she corrected the officer telling him “I think it was like 100,” the affidavit said.
A “large amount of cash” was also found in Gams’ apartment, despite Gams being unemployed at the time, the affidavit said.
Gams was arrested for possession with intent to deliver.
“I believe the large number of doses exceeds what a reasonable person would possess for personal use and is indicative of distribution,” Martinez wrote in the affidavit.
Gams subsequently told her probation officer that she was “paid under the table” at the Exxon gas station on Sheridan Avenue.
Gams was arraigned in Park County Circuit Court for the 2020 charge on July 18 of this year after being brought back from Texas, according to charging documents.
She was given a $50,000 cash only bond and ordered not to leave Park County. She was further ordered not to consume or ingest alcohol or illegal controlled substances nor be in places that sell alcohol.
Gams was also arraigned July 18 in Circuit Court for the 2022 charge of child abandonment, which is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for up to one year and a fine of no more than $1,000.
After pleading not guilty, she was given a $2,500 cash only bond and ordered to have no contact with her child, unless authorized by the child’s grandmother.
According to the affidavit, Cody Police Officer Rachael Boydston was dispatched Aug. 16, 2022, to help DFS with a possible child endangerment report.
Gams had been reported to DFS for allegedly leaving her four-year-old son in a car while she went to a party on Newton Avenue, the affidavit said.
A witness at the party told Boydston that Gams’ son had been out in her vehicle for a “few hours” before making his way inside the house where he was heard crying and saying “mommy,” the affidavit said.
Gams is alleged to have left the party with her son, but was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana at the time, the affidavit said.
In an interview Gams’ son said “sometimes his mom says she has to grab something, and she takes a really long time to do so,” according to the affidavit.
The child said sometimes he falls asleep in his mom’s car while waiting for her. He then confirmed he had gone inside the house on Newton Avenue to look for his mom, the affidavit said.
“[The child] stated he was looking everywhere for her,” the affidavit said. “He said he was sad and crying when he was looking for his mom.”
After the interview, Boydston determined Gams had “knowingly or with criminal negligence caused, permitted or contributed to the endangering of a child’s life or health by violating a duty of care, protection or support,” the affidavit said.
Gams faces separate proceedings for the 2020 and 2022 charges.
For the 2020 charges, she will face a preliminary hearing, possibly transferring her case to Park County District Court.
For her 2022 misdemeanor charge, she faces a jury trial in Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.