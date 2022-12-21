A Cody man was charged Dec. 2 with allegedly interfering with a peace officer after being so intoxicated that he repeatedly told officers his name was “Dan” rather than “Joshua.”
Cody Police Officers initially made contact with Joshua Wayne Grisham, 45, at The Colonel Venue and Lounge around 11 p.m. following a citizen’s report that Grisham was at the bar drinking and had an active warrant out for his arrest.
Officer Jeremy Traverse contacted the Park County Sheriff’s Office and found out Grisham had already been arrested for that specific warrant and had been released on Nov. 30. But he was still on probation for a DUI offense.
“I was also informed that his probation restrictions prohibited him from consuming alcohol, being where alcohol was sold, served or available,” Traverse wrote in the affidavit.
Since The Colonel is a place where alcohol is served, consumed or made available, Grisham was in violation of his probation, according to the affidavit.
When Traverse and officer Tyler Eubanks responded to The Colonel, they found Grisham at the bar.
“I observed a man I recognized from previous contacts as Joshua Grisham,” Traverse wrote in the affidavit. “I addressed him as ‘Josh’ and asked him to step outside with Officer Eubanks and me. [Grisham] advised his name was not Joshua. I asked him his name, and he advised it was ‘Dan.’”
The officers smelled a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath,” the affidavit said.
“[Grisham] repeatedly told me his name was ‘Dan’ despite me telling him that I recognized him as Joshua Grisham through prior interactions with him,” Traverse wrote in the affidavit. “By giving me a false name and denying that he was who he was, [Grisham] was obstructing or impeding me from performing my lawful duties as a police officer.”
Traverse told Grisham that “he was on probation and not supposed to be in a bar or consuming alcohol,” the affidavit said.
Grisham refused to show officers his ID or to exit the bar with them when requested, so he was escorted out of the building by the officers.
Grisham was then handcuffed while Traverse searched for his identification.
“I retrieved a wallet from [Grisham’s] rear right pants pocket in an effort to positively identify this male, whom I knew as Joshua Grisham, but who identified himself as ‘Dan,’” Traverse wrote in the affidavit. “Upon opening the wallet, I immediately saw a Wyoming ID card identifying the man in the photo as ‘Joshua Grisham.’”
Officers transported Grisham to the Park County Detention Center, charging him with a probation violation and interference with a peace officer.
During the ride, Grisham allegedly asked “What’s going on,” the affidavit said.
“I told him he was under arrest for a probation violation to which he responded ‘big deal,’” Traverse wrote in the affidavit.
“[Grisham] stated he would pay a fine and be out because ‘the judge can’t hold me forever ... I didn’t do anything wrong,’” the affidavit said.
After pleading not guilty to the charges in Park County Circuit Court on Dec. 5, Grisham was given a $5,000 cash or surety bond, which he posted. He now faces a jury trial, which has been scheduled for May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.