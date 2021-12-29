Two snowmobilers were killed in an avalanche Monday north of Cooke City.
According to the Park County Mont., Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue members in Cooke City received a report of an avalanche on Scotch Bonnet Mountain that possibly buried two snowmobilers. SAR personnel responded to the scene and located two deceased individuals.
The party of eight were snowmobiling on Scotch Bonnet when one individual became stuck. A second individual attempted to assist when a large avalanche occurred and buried them both. The others in the party located the two that were buried and attempted life saving measures. Both people were from Minnesota.
