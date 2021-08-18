The Park County Commissioners want more information on whether the area ground water can support 23 new wells before voting on a controversial new subdivision plat in a rural area between Cody and Powell.
Tuesday, commissioners voted to table a decision on the preliminary plat review for Buck Creek Estates Major Subdivision until the developer completes a hydrogeological study.
Only Lloyd Thiel voted against the measure, as he argued the subdivision was wrong for the area for more reasons than just the water issue.
The development comes at a time when the county is seeing dozens of new subdivisions in the process of being proposed. There are 17 subdivisions in the county, outside of Cody and Powell, currently in the process of being approved for development. Many, however, are minor subdivisions, involving five or less lots.
“Whatever we do today will set a precedent going forward,” Thiel said. “I lean toward the agricultural impacts with (Buck Creek) being set right smack dab in an agricultural area. We wouldn’t allow a pig farm in the middle of residential, so why are we allowing residential in the middle of agriculture?”
Joe Tilden, who initially made a motion to approve the subdivision plat, which died for lack of a second, argued that the county was unfairly restricting what that land could be used for in the future.
“I too have concerns with water,” he said. “As far as the agricultural area, I would not vote to deny a request because of that. I’m a firm believer in private property rights.”
The other commissioners also said private property rights were important for them, but said it was necessary to put this under more scrutiny due to this size of development.
“Private property rights are important, but we do have to protect the neighborhood, protect the guys downstream,” commissioner Scott Mangold said.
Commissioner Dossie Overfield acknowledged that the area between Cody and Powell was a corridor for new growth, but said she was not comfortable with the information they had on the water issue specifically.
Chair Lee Livingston also countered Tilden’s worry about unfairly defining land as one use or another, noting that zoning rules already do that.
“We already have regulations,” he said. “I understand private property rights, but we’re also charged with making decisions to better the future of our county.
“This is dead in the middle of Cody and Powell. What municipality, fire will serve it? It’s putting a lot of strain on the infrastructure we have now.”
Livingston acknowledged the flood of emails all of the commissioners had received about the issue, with many concerned about putting a subdivision in an agricultural area. Many people showed up to the meeting, although there was no public comment.
