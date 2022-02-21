The Park County Sheriff’s Office has been granted resources that will help with its ability to protect its deputies and the public.
At the county commissioners meeting Feb. 15 the board approved $28,000 for improved body armor to protect the Detention Center staff, and better trauma kits for the department’s patrol cars.
Park County Sheriff Scott Steward said the 18 sets of body armor made by Fort Collins, Colo., brand Angel Armor will protect his staff from impacts as powerful as rifle ammunition. He said most of the jail incidents his staff encounter involve Title 25 inmates – people who are in custody due to a mental health hold.
“That’s our uptick in custody control and action,” said Steward, referring to the increase in detention staff incidents over the past year.
The trauma kits known as “trauma blocks,” are heavy duty bandages ideal for covering severe wounds at incidents like a car crash. Steward said deputies beat emergency medical service responders to accidents around 90% of the time, making these tools particularly important for the public’s health and safety. The trauma blocks cost $10,000.
“This would make quite a kit for our guys, our first responders,” Steward said.
Every patrol vehicle is also equipped with electronic defibrillators and basic first aid kits, as well as tourniquets on every deputy.
Funding for these purchases will come from the county’s CARES Act grant money.
Steward said the nonprofit Park County Sheriff’s Office Charitable Foundation that started last summer has already raised $14,000-$15,000 to provide two Narcan bottles to each deputy. Narcan is a narcotic used to revive individuals from opioid overdoses. Steward said his deputies could have used the emergency substance when treating an individual for a fentanyl overdose a few months ago, but luckily EMS staff arrived just in time with Narcan to save them.
He said his staff will start carrying the bottles next week.
Steward rescinded a prior request made for funding to buy a new command post trailer when that order became delayed. He was then told the price would increase by around 30%-40% from the original $82,000 cost, by the time that mobile unit could be ordered in about a year. This equipment is most typically used for staging staff on Search and Rescue missions and occasionally forest fires, but is also used during the Park County Fair as a public assistance center.
The commissioners also approved $59,800 in CARES funding for infrastructure improvements at Powell Valley Healthcare including new doors, stretchers and kitchen line items.
