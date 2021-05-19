L.K. Smokin Chex, a 5-year-old bay gelding, stole the show at a lively Cody Horse sale on May 8.
The horse, brought to town by Turner Performance Horses, sold for $110,000, the highlight in a successful auction that turned downtown Cody into a sea of boots, cowboy hats, neighs and whinnies.
It came a year after the auction was done wholly online due to COVID-19. This time it was the best of both worlds, with in-person bidding alongside webcasting, phone and internet bidding that organizers said were great additions.
“We did have an excellent horse sale,” organizer Kay Clark said. “It was very good.”
Not only did L.K. Smokin Chex fetch more than a horse ever has – Turner Performance Horses has sold their high-caliber horses in other sales for similar amounts – but Clark said it was a popular event whether people were looking to buy or not.
“We had a huge number of folks come and we always do, but maybe more this year,” she said. “Everybody likes what’s going on.”
Clark said people came from California and a bunch from the East Coast to find horses they couldn’t find back home.
It paid off for those who came to Cody and went to Jake Clark’s Mule Days Arena in Ralston to show off and sell their horses. Besides L.K. Smokin Chex, Caliber, a 5-year-old blue roan gelding, went for $58,000. Saddle horses averaged $20,393 and colts $2,033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.