After serving in the Park County Coroner’s Office for eight years as a deputy coroner, Emily Denney is now running for the head job.
“The last few years I’ve taken on more and more roles and I have become more and more interested in the coroner position,” she said.
With the endorsement of current coroner Tim Power, Denney, who lives in Powell, put her hat in the ring.
“I’m a neutral party that is not affiliated with any funeral home in the area,” she said.
Denney was born and raised in Minnesota where she graduated from Centennial High School and joined the U.S. Army as a veterinary technician.
After being honorably discharged she sought work in law enforcement when she decided to move to Wyoming. She began working at the Powell Police Department as a dispatcher and then transferred to the Park County Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher. She then transferred to the detention center to work as a detention deputy as well as accepting a deputy position with the Park County Coroner’s Office.
“In 2014, I approached the coroner and I inquired about the position,” she said. “So he talked to me about the ins and outs of the job and we just went from there.”
She said after losing people in her own life and knowing how hard that is, she wanted to be there to help others going through the same thing.
“It’s a very hard thing for people to go through,” she said. “I want to be the support to those people and that’s what drove me to want to be a deputy coroner.”
In 2015 Denney became a licensed real estate agent, which allows her the flexibility to accommodate the demands of the coroner position, she said.
“We work together with law enforcement to investigate what the cause of death is,” she said. “We transport the body if it’s unknown. We refer to a pathologist at that point in time and the pathologist makes the medical determination.”
If elected coroner, Denney hopes to educate the public on what the duties of the coroner are.
“I think that the public is unaware of what the coroner actually does,” she said. “So my goal in that is to just be available, either by phone or an open-door policy, having office hours where they can come and feel open to meet with me.”
She also would like to create awareness through social media and public forums, and maintain and develop professional relationships with law enforcement, the public and medical professionals.
Denney also would like to hire additional deputy coroners.
“I’m in Powell and right now Tim’s in Cody,” she said. “So ideally, I would like to have somebody in Cody because the longer it takes for us to get to the location, the longer law enforcement is tied up and the family is waiting.”
Denney said she would ensure all deputy coroners receive adequate training and learning opportunities including continuing education, safety instruction and training in hazardous materials.
“I’m a caring, compassionate and committed individual who will serve the families of Park County,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.