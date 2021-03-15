Park County is offering a rewarrd up to $500 to anyone who can provide information that would lead to the arrest of a suspect or suspects behind a recent rash of sign thefts.
Since spring 2020, there have been a large number of road signs stolen in the local area. Park County Public Works has been working closely with the Sheriff’s Office to investigate the thefts as well as events of property damage to the signs.
Park County engineer Brian Edwards said Sheriff Scott Steward, “would like to have something in his arsenal,” by offering the reward.
Those who have information should contact the sheriff’s office at (307) 527-8710 or Park County Public Works at (307) 527-8520.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.