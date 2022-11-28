The Park County commissioners got their first look at a proposed “big game overlay” for the county’s land use plan on Nov. 15, but while they agreed the map should be included in the new plan, there was no consensus on how the new map should influence county policy.
Commissioners Lloyd Thiel and Lee Livingston expressed concerns with using the new overlay to guide county policy and regulations — and said the county could expect some pushback from citizens if they did.
“The big game overlay map is very useful, and I definitely think it should be included in our land use plan,” Thiel said. “Beyond that, I’m a little reluctant to even put it into policy at this point … . As far as putting it into regulations, I don’t think Park County is ready for this. It’s a great idea everybody is going to want until they see that they’re on that map. And pretty much everybody in Park County is going to be on that map in some way.”
Livingston agreed.
“I’m very hesitant to start regulating (what people can and can’t do with their properties),” he said. “I’ve said for a long time that anything we do will have to be incentive-based, because I’m the last one to regulate a guy to have to do something.”
The purpose of the big game overlay is to identify areas within the county that are highly traveled and utilized by mule deer, elk and pronghorn antelope, said Tony Mong, Cody district biologist for Wyoming Game and Fish.
The overlay is based on millions of data points collected by researchers regarding the movement patterns of mule deer, elk and pronghorn antelope, Mong said. The overlay identifies the Clark, Sage Creek, Middle and Lower South Fork, and Meeteetse Local planning areas as the sections of the county with the highest amounts of big game migratory activity, Mong said.
The development of the big game overlay was inspired by public comments made throughout the county land use planning process this year, with many residents from all corners of the county emphasizing the need for protecting wildlife as the area grows and expands, Park County Planning Director Joy Hill said.
During public meetings held in October, 44% of 318 total respondents emphasized the need for “proactive” protection of crucial wildlife habitat, including pursuing strong development regulations in wildlife habitat and working with land trusts and other organizations to protect that habitat.
If the commissioners choose to do so, the big game overlay can be used as a guide for a variety of measures intended to discourage development on properties highly traveled by wild game, Mong said. These actions can range from increasing the minimum acreage requirements and enacting more stringent zoning regulations to providing financial incentives for not developing on those properties.
Commissioner Scott Mangold said the overlay map might be most useful as an educational tool to inform Park County residents about the migratory patterns of mule deer, elk and pronghorn antelope, and how those patterns might be impacted by development.
“I think part of it is the education of the landowners,” he said. “When somebody on the North Fork is trying to divide their property into one-acre lots, we can use this to say, ‘Here’s the benefit of having a 35-acre lot or a conservation easement.’”
Commissioner Joe Tilden agreed.
“To me, the most important thing is the education of the general public,” he said. “I think that’s the county’s role: to educate the public and teach them that wildlife does have a value to it. Because if people believe it has value, they will step up to protect it.”
Hill told the commissioners she understood their concerns, but also said the map couldn’t stand alone in the land use plan. She recommended the land use plan include policy suggestions of how the county can incentivize the protection of big game habitat, even if the commissioners decide not to implement those recommendations into regulations at this time.
“If you build it in, at least you have it there in case a future board is like, ‘Man, we need some sort of footing in order to go after this problem,’” she said. “If you avoid putting it in your plan, they (future boards) cannot go down that path of developing regulations. They have to base the regulations on some guidance or policy in the land use plan. So it’s not going to hurt you to have something in the plan, but that doesn’t mean you have to execute it right now.”
The big game overlay — and some related policy recommendations from the county’s land use plan consultants, Clarion Associates — will be included in the draft land use plan considered by commissioners in December. The draft plan will be released to the public for review in January, Hill said.
