The Park County Republican Party has sent a loud and clear message to the U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney: “You’re fired!”
That was the send-off the party gave to conclude its three-paragraph letter sent to the embattled representative in a letter approved at its Thursday meeting, in reference to “the immortal” phrase former President Donald Trump often used on his reality TV show prior to launching his political career.
The purpose of the letter was to inform Cheney she will no longer be recognized as the official representative by the party for allegedly failing to represent the wishes of the Wyoming voters.
In all practicality, the denunciation is meaningless, party president Martin Kimmet acknowledged.
“If we let people run amok and don’t voice our opinion, there is no accountability,” he said. “When we say something to the representative, it’s a chance to voice our displeasure.”
The letter originated from the Park County Republican Men’s Club. At its meeting Saturday, the Carbon County Republican Party passed a resolution supporting the Park County letter.
“She’s not following the wishes of the electorate,” Kimmet said. “She’s not following the will of the people.”
What does representative mean?
In the eyes of Bob Berry, a party committee member and treasurer of the Men’s Club, a representative should serve as a lever connected to the body of the voting populace.
“She answers to God and her constituents,” he said. “She said she’s supposed to act with her conscience – no you don’t, you vote with the voters and that’s not how we feel.”
Kimmet said all but one committee person voted in support of the letter.
Former U.S. Sen. Al Simpson, who did not attend the Thursday meeting, has offered continued support for Cheney and condemned the letter in a Monday phone interview.
“She’s one of the brightest stars and they hate her for that reason,” Simpson said. “How much hatred or petty revenge do we want to see out of the party?”
Still, Kimmet said the party’s troubled relationship with Cheney is not irreconcilable. In March, the party, along with 19 other county parties in Wyoming, voted to censure Cheney. Kimmet said the newest letter is just another reprimand, comparing Cheney’s actions to a troubled son or daughter who has elevated their behavior from stealing a piece of laundry to stealing a car.
“It’s not a reprimand out of disrespect, not an act of hatred, it’s an act of love,” he said.
He said one step Cheney could make towards repairing her sordid relationship with the party would be to visit during one of its meetings. Cheney visited the county in late May but did not meet with any of the party’s leadership, besides some call-in engagements occurring on KODI Radio.
Simpson, who served in the State Legislature for 13 years and the U.S. Senate 18 years, said there were numerous occasions he engaged with the public during town hall meetings, some of which lasting multiple hours.
“I love that stuff,” he said.
But despite those engagements, Simpson said he was not beholden to the wishes of any certain part of the voting populace.
“I would get a letter handed to me … and at the bottom it said, ‘Even though I don’t agree with you, at least you have the guts to answer me,’” Simpson said. “That was the key. That was the key to life.”
Since the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol building insurrection, Cheney has caught heat from right-wing circles in Wyoming for blaming the event on Trump. She has not scaled back her criticism of the former leader in recent months, joining the Democrat-led committee aimed at investigating the attack on the Capitol building.
“She has betrayed me personally for me as a representative for Wyoming and has betrayed the country,” Berry said. “When I see Cheney on the committee I see me. She’s putting me in a bad light.”
There has also been chatter in certain Wyoming social media circles and it was mentioned in the letter, the state constitution gives the people the right to “alter, reform or abolish the government in such manner as they may think proper,” but it is entirely unclear what mechanism could be employed to enact such an action mid-term. Berry said although he believes the right to terminate is clear and wants Cheney to resign, it likely won’t be until the 2022 election that Cheney could be ousted.
Who’s in charge?
Berry said he is planning to travel the state soon to campaign for runoff primaries in Wyoming. In what has already become a crowded field of competitors vowing to unseat Cheney about 15 months from now, there is concern among many that no candidate in the crowded field will garner enough votes to rise above Cheney. But a runoff primary would fix that problem, as this type of election decides which of the two highest candidates from the first primary will be awarded the party nomination.
“We ought to have a system where the majority of people are happy,” he said.
But even Berry said it would be a longshot that this legislation would be passed before the 2022 election.
“Wyoming has been controlled by Democrats since 1890,” he said. “They cross over and vote in the Republican primaries. Most people in the Legislature are really Democrats.
“The leadership in Cheyenne isn’t going to do anything when they’re getting power from the very system that elected them.”
Simpson, on the other hand, believes all the state’s local county parties are being dictated by Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne Jr.
“Nowadays, the counties follow whatever Eathorne speaks to,” Simpson said. “If that’s how it’s going to work, they really should send a zombie to Cheyenne.”
Berry said he hasn’t decided who he will back in 2022 against Cheney yet, but isn’t too concerned about the decision, saying the election will be a referendum on taking down the old guard.
“It’s not just about her, it’s about the whole system,” he said.
