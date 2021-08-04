A man found with more than $10,000 in meth, as well as thousands of dollars of marijuana and heroin while traveling back to Cody from California is now facing federal charges.
In court documents filed on William Taylor, 61, it was revealed that he had also mailed at least four ounces of meth previously. Taylor had allegedly been coordinating with Phillip Dobbins, a Cody man who is also facing federal charges for meth trafficking.
Taylor is now facing a minimum five-year federal prison sentence and up to $5,000 in fines for distributing and possessing more than 50 grams of meth.
Dobbins was found with 12.5 ounces of meth inside his vehicle in March. A passenger told authorities the meth had been acquired in Denver.
According to court documents, Taylor and Dobbins had been coordinating drug transactions since at least July 2020. In one social media conversation between the two, Taylor told Dobbins he would “bring a bunch this time” when returning to town.
Two different parcels Taylor allegedly mailed to Dobbins were intercepted by authorities. Authorities found Facebook messages between the two, a series of coordinated purchases and wire payments were seen between the two, according to court documents. A meth purchase for another individual was arranged between the two.
Taylor successfully mailed a package to a Cody P.O. Box from Sacramento, Calif., in early March, likely either filled with two grams or two ounces of meth, but another package he sent on March 22 went unclaimed. Dobbins was arrested on March 23 after he was found with various forms of marijuana. A later search of the vehicle revealed the extensive quantity of meth.
Authorities intercepted the March 22 package and found 62 grams or 2.1 ounces of meth inside.
Taylor moved to Cody in May, investigators discovered.
Agents orchestrated two undercover purchases with Taylor in June, with Department of Criminal Investigations Special Agent Juliet Fish acting as the buyer.
A few days later authorities became aware of another package Taylor had mailed. This was intercepted with 54 grams of meth found inside.
Around this time agents start monitoring Taylor’s cellphone to determine his physical whereabouts.
Taylor had previously indicated to Fish in an undercover conversation that he would be returning to Cody soon with a new supply of meth from California.
In mid-July, agents were able to determine Taylor was making his way back to Cody from Sacramento and pulled him over on US 14-16-20 West. Inside the vehicle, authorities found 201 grams of meth, 45 grams or 1.58 ounces or marijuana, and nearly 6.5 grams of heroin.
Taylor had a detention hearing on Tuesday at which he waived his preliminary hearing. Documents for the hearing, initiate he has a history of substance abuse and criminal activity.
