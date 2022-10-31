Members of the public expressed their concerns about the temporary crosswalk at Freedom Street on Wednesday, Oct. 26, telling the City of Cody and Stantec there is limited visibility to see students in the early morning, that people are making U-turns in the street and there are drivers who are not being cautious.
Stantec also gave a presentation offering various solutions to improve intersections along Big Horn Avenue, which would turn various sections of it into roundabouts, traffic signals and additional crosswalks.
However, attendees of the Big Horn Avenue Corridor Study public information meeting at the Cody Middle School continued to express their concerns and frustrations throughout the night.
The first comment of the night questioned why C Street was not included in the Big Horn Avenue Corridor Study since it leads to Green Acres Mobile Home Park and Trailhead Subdivision where many students walk to and from for school.
“We didn’t have the ability to study every single intersection and analyze it,” City Public Works Director Phillip Bowman said. “We were really focused on intersections with the highest traffic levels.”
Issues at the crosswalk
Discussion quickly shifted to the temporary crosswalk at Freedom Street and issues the public has noticed.
Several attendees said there is no visibility when headed eastbound on Big Horn Avenue early in the morning due to the sun. They said it’s nearly impossible to see kids crossing the crosswalk when drivers are being blinded by the sun.
Other attendees raised the issue of drivers doing U-turns in the middle of the road due to the crosswalk.
“The police are aware of the U-turns being made,” Bowman said. “U-turns are allowed at intersections, but U-turns in the street are where you can get into trouble. People using private businesses for U-turns, that’s considered trespassing.”
Stefanie Bell, member of the Urban Systems and Traffic Committee and school board member, has volunteered as a crossing guard at Freedom Street during the afternoon and morning hours, and she has noticed drivers are changing their behavior to accommodate those in the crosswalk.
“In the morning, what I’ve noticed is that the traffic that stops for students at that time, you’ve got a more consistent grouping,” Bell said. “So I think that we’ve had some success in people changing their behavior in the mornings.”
But, she continues to see drivers who are not being cautious.
“It makes me angry that being out there as an adult, vehicles will stop for me because I’m an adult whereas I see them push the limits with children,” Bell said. “What is scary to me is that what we’re saying is that you have to have an adult in that intersection to provide safe passage.”
Safety of the students crossing the crosswalk remained an issue throughout the night, especially as Bell told the crowd that there was a near miss with a child in the crosswalk on Friday, Oct. 21.
“I’m concerned about all of the kids,” parent Brook Grant told Adam Capets of Stantec. “I’m especially worried about the subdivisions full of kids.”
Solutions offered by the public
Some attendees suggested putting in a pedestrian overpass or underpass at Freedom Street, but Bowman said there were multiple challenges to that idea.
Capets told people at the informational tables that an underpass or overpass wasn’t a viable option because it was too expensive.
Another suggestion from the public was to reduce the speed on Big Horn Avenue to 30 mph.
Ben Weaver of Stantec spoke about the possibility of putting in a pedestrian hybrid beacon (PHB), which would implement a red light system to alert drivers of a pedestrian in the crosswalk. A few attendees favored this option because they felt drivers are used to red lights more than the flashing lights now at the Freedom Street crosswalk.
Bowman said a PHB was a top option, right now, for Freedom Street, as opposed to the Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon (RRFB) that is currently installed there.
Another solution offered by attendees was turning the area into a 20 mph school zone, but Bowman said pedestrian usage isn’t at the level it has to be, according to WYDOT requirements, in order to warrant a school zone.
Solutions for corridor improvements offered by Stantec
Stantec’s presentation at the meeting included the top options for intersections along Big Horn Avenue, but most of them were designated for future consideration.
For corridor-wide improvements, Stantec offered the possibility of re-striping and making the lanes narrower, which would reduce the speed on Big Horn Avenue. Another option would be to turn the shoulder along the narrower lanes into a shared-use pathway to help with different modes of transportation.
At Cooper Lane West, Stantec said a traffic signal was not warranted with the current traffic volumes, but one could be warranted in 2029. The solution offered for the time being was to realign Cooper Lane West with Date Street.
For Beacon Hill Road, Stantec said no changes were warranted with current traffic volumes, but in 2033 a traffic signal or roundabout could be installed.
No changes were warranted for Belfry Highway as well, until at least 2033, when traffic volumes could warrant a traffic signal or roundabout.
Stantec said 19th Street could be a candidate for an RRFB or a PHB, similar to what is currently installed at Freedom Street.
“It will take both vehicles and pedestrians understanding how to use them for the crosswalks to function properly,” Weaver said. “We have an epidemic of vehicles and pedestrians not using crosswalks properly ... that’s an education thing.”
For Blackburn Street, WYDOT is currently planning a traffic signal, Weaver said.
For Roberts and Freedom streets, Stantec recommended either an RRFB or PHB with a median refuge and a 20 mph school zone with flashers, but that would be decided by WYDOT.
Looking to the future, not the present
After the presentation, attendees grew concerned that solutions needed to be implemented now rather than eight or 10 years in the future.
“We can’t wait. I’ve watched the growth on this street [Big Horn Avenue] for about 34 years, and it’s at the maximum I’ve ever seen. I’ve never seen anything more busier in this whole region,” Brian Mota, said. “As a parent, I’m concerned we get something in here now.”
Bowman said the public can continue providing input through the survey on the city’s website at codywy.gov/.
