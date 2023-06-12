The California man who told law enforcement last year he was hallucinating while driving and who was arrested for battery and property destruction at the Powell Valley Hospital was found competent to stand trial May 17.
Hans Boelsterli, 27, will now face a jury trial in July on charges alleging he assaulted an EMT by punching him in the face and destroyed hospital property by breaking a desk drawer and putting a hole in a hospital wall, the affidavit said.
Park County Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah initially ordered the evaluation in January after Boelsterli’s counsel, Bethia Kalenak with Legal Aid of Wyoming, filed a motion to allow Boelsterli to plead not guilty by reason of mental illness or deficiency.
According to the affidavit, on March 16 of last year at around 7:30 p.m., Boelsterli called the Powell Law Enforcement Center asking for directions to the hospital but also said it was not safe for him to be driving.
Boelsterli “told Dispatch that he was currently hallucinating,” Powell Police Officer Trevor Carpenter wrote in the affidavit.
Carpenter observed Boelsterli driving near the intersection of 3rd and North Absaroka streets. He eventually came to a stop near the intersection of 5th and North Bent streets, the affidavit said.
Carpenter then approached Boelsterli. After exiting his vehicle, Boelsterli “immediately stated he wanted me to search his vehicle for marijuana,” Carpenter said in the affidavit. “[Boelsterli] continued to state that someone either stole his marijuana or misplaced it in his vehicle.”
Carpenter said in the affidavit, “it appeared to me that he was either under the influence of a drug or in a manic mental state.”
The officer also wrote that Boelsterli was speaking in an Australian accent though he was from California, was asking for a “chemical test” and had said he was a baseline schizophrenic.
Boelsterli was taken to the Powell hospital for a medical examination, the affidavit said.
At the emergency room, Boelsterli was asked about the reason for his visit, and he said, “I want to be an astronaut,” the affidavit said.
Carpenter talked with Boelsterli’s sister on the phone, who said her brother had been admitted to mental hospitals in the past for mental illness and that he usually had a “manic mental break” every six months, the affidavit said.
She said Boelsterli’s current trigger was most likely his living a long distance away from his family, the affidavit said.
Carpenter left Boelsterli in the care of the hospital but was called back at around 2 a.m. after staff told the LEC that Boelsterli was becoming more agitated, the affidavit said.
Doctors told Carpenter that Boelsterli had been given medication to help him relax, and he had been put on medical hold, with the hospital looking for a facility to admit him to, the affidavit said.
The LEC received a panic alarm from the hospital around 3:15 a.m., advising officers that Boelsterli had assaulted a staff member, the affidavit said.
When Carpenter arrived at the hospital for a third time, he saw two male EMTs detaining Boelsterli, the affidavit said.
“While placing handcuffs on [Boelsterli] I asked him what was going on, and he stated that he had a panic attack,” the affidavit said. “I asked [Boelsterli] if he had struck anyone and he said, ‘oh yeah, I struck him hard dude.’”
According to the EMT Boelsterli punched, Boelsterli had begun pacing in his room and opened one of the desk drawers, causing the EMT to step inside the room and tell Boelsterli to close the drawer and lie back down, the affidavit said.
Boelsterli proceeded to break the drawer from its hinges and throw it on the floor, scattering its contents across the floor, the affidavit said.
While the EMT was trying to escort Boelsterli back to his bed, Boelsterli turned around and hit him, the affidavit said.
An ER nurse told Carpenter that Boelsterli had struck the EMT only once but “had thrown several punches at him,” the affidavit said.
Boelsterli was charged with battery and taken to the Park County Detention Center.
When Carpenter went back to the ER to take photos of the scene, he saw a “large” hole in the back wall of Boelsterli’s room where it “appeared that a body had slammed into the drywall at one point,” the affidavit said.
